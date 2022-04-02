It’s done, ready, and set to go! The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been drawn and now millions of fans are taking to social media to discuss their favorite national team’s chances of getting out of their respective group. This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world and the second World Cup held in Asia, where in 2002 South Korea and Japan were the hosts.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be broadcasted in the United States by Fox and Telemundo and in Canada by Bell Media, the Qatar 2022 tournament will be watched by millions of fans in each country.
All 32 teams were drawn into eight groups of 4, the top two teams in each group go on to the knockout rounds and the final of the tournament will be played on December 18th, 2022. Here is a breakdown of each group of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
World Cup 2022 Group Stage
Group A
- Qatar
- Ecuador
- Senegal
- Netherlands
Group B
- England
- Iran
- United States
- European Playoff
Group C
- Argentina
- Saudi Arabia
- Mexico
- Poland
Group D
- France
- IC Playoff 1
- Denmark
- Tunisia
Group E
- Spain
- IC Playoff 2
- Germany
- Japan
Group F
- Belgium
- Canada
- Morocco
- Croatia
Group G
- Brazil
- Serbia
- Switzerland
- Cameroon
Group H
- Portugal
- Ghana
- Uruguay
- South Korea