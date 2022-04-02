The 2022 FIFA World Cup is all set! In Doha, Qatar the fate of the 32 teams was decided and here is how the group stage of the 2022 World Cup shapes up!

It’s done, ready, and set to go! The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been drawn and now millions of fans are taking to social media to discuss their favorite national team’s chances of getting out of their respective group. This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world and the second World Cup held in Asia, where in 2002 South Korea and Japan were the hosts.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be broadcasted in the United States by Fox and Telemundo and in Canada by Bell Media, the Qatar 2022 tournament will be watched by millions of fans in each country.

All 32 teams were drawn into eight groups of 4, the top two teams in each group go on to the knockout rounds and the final of the tournament will be played on December 18th, 2022. Here is a breakdown of each group of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

World Cup 2022 Group Stage

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

United States

European Playoff

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

IC Playoff 1

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

IC Playoff 2

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea



