With the long-awaited group stage draw for Qatar 2022 looming around, FIFA has conducted a simulation of the draw and the mock groups of Argentina and Brazil were revealed.

Qatar 2022 is drawing nearer. Most of the World Cup participants from the different confederations have punched their tickets for the highly anticipated tournament and we'll get to see soon how the group stage draw unfolds.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw will take place on Friday, April 1 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in an event that will be eagerly watched by millions of people across the world.

To make sure that nothing goes wrong when that time comes, FIFA has made a mock draw. TyC Sports has leaked some of its results, reporting the groups in which Argentina and Brazil were placed in the simulator.

FIFA draw simulator for Qatar 2022 revealed, mock groups for Argentina and Brazil

According to TyC Sports, the mock draw conducted by FIFA a few days before the real draw takes place has placed Argentina in group H along Switzerland, South Korea, and Ghana. Lionel Messi and company are in Pot 1, while the other three teams are in Pot 2, 3, and 4, respectively.

But the most interesting part would come in the round of 16, as group G has reportedly drawn Brazil, Germany, Serbia, and Saudi Arabia together. That means that this draw simulator would have set up a route where Argentina could be tied with a powerful opponent in the knockout phase.