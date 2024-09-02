James Rodriguez finds the perfect word to describe Luis Diaz's performance against Manchester United

After Luis Diaz's performance with two goals in Liverpool's victory over Manchester United, James Rodriguez finds the perfect word to describe him.

Even the captain of the Colombian National Team couldn’t hold back. Liverpool FC showed a great performance in the derby against Manchester United, with Luis Diaz shining as one of the standout players. James Rodriguez didn’t hesitate and came up with the perfect word to describe the performance.

The respect between these two is on another level, and once again, it was evident. ‘Lucho’ Díaz had previously said during the 2024 Copa America, after reaching the final, that ‘I told James that since the moment I joined the national team, he has always been my idol.’ And when he learned about the new team of the Colombian No. 10, he responded with an epic reaction.

With a resounding “let’s go, star,” Diaz reacted to James Rodriguez‘s move to Rayo Vallecano, and the moment for the midfielder to acknowledge the winger’s level was about to arrive. It all started when ‘Lucho’ celebrated his 100th game for Liverpool with a goal against Brentford on the second matchday of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

James responded with a “what a player” and a heart-eyed emoji on Luis Diaz’s Instagram post, which garnered over 6,000 likes. Then came a legendary setting in England—Old Trafford—where Diaz’s two-goal performance elicited a reaction even from the captain of the Colombian national team.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England.

In the 33rd minute of the first half against Manchester United, a header from ‘Lucho’ Díaz opened the scoring. Seven minutes later, Diaz scored again with a play he initiated, created, and finished himself. After recovering the ball from Casemiro, he passed to Mohamed Salah and then finished with his right foot for his second goal of the match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neither Lautaro Martinez nor Julian Alvarez: the Argentine who is already one of the top scorers in Europe

James found the perfect word to describe Diaz’s performance against Man U

After the 3-0 victory over Manchester United, where Luis Diaz scored twice, Diaz posted the following message on Instagram: “Fantastic away win, hungry for more.” James didn’t hesitate to react, finding the perfect word to describe the performance. The No. 10 wrote “easy” with a heart-eyed emoji, and in just four hours, his reaction garnered over 2,700 likes.

James Rodriguez reacting.

Advertisement

Next match for James and Diaz with Colombia has been officially scheduled

The FIFA international break has arrived. While ‘Lucho’ Díaz comes in hot with three goals in as many games for Liverpool, James Rodríguez arrives without having debuted for Rayo Vallecano. They will be part of the Colombia national team’s match against Peru on Friday, September 6, as part of the 7th round of the South American World Cup Qualifiers for 2026. Following that, the Colombian squad will face Argentina on Tuesday, September 10, at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla.