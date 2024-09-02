Liverpool's HC reveals why he substituted Luis Diaz after being man of the match against Manchester United

Díaz was the standout player for Liverpool against Manchester United when the coach decided to substitute him. Why? Arne Slot reveals the reason.

It was the perfect opportunity to shine again in the Premier League, and Luis Diaz did not disappoint. He was the standout player in Liverpool’s thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford, but he was substituted in the 66th minute. What was the reason? Arne Slot revealed it.

‘Lucho’ Díaz had just scored and provided an assist in the victory over Brentford. The Colombian winger was on fire, but despite his outstanding performance, he was not fulfilling a specific role that Liverpool’s coach had publicly mentioned.

With the opening whistle, after a few minutes during which Manchester United controlled the game, a mistake in Casemiro’s build-up play allowed Mohamed Salah to deliver a superb cross. Who finished it? Diaz, who likely shouted at Dominik Szoboszlai, and his teammate ducked to head the ball into the net. It was 1-0 to Liverpool, and the Colombian’s show was just beginning.

In a display of how fired up he was during the third matchday of the 2024-25 Premier League season, Diaz intercepted a ball from Casemiro, passed it to Salah, and then made his way into the area to score a stunning goal. Liverpool went into halftime 2-0 up, and it seemed like the Colombian winger was doing everything right. However, Arne Slot didn’t see it that way.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Out of the blue, the electronic board of the fourth official displayed the first substitution for Liverpool. To everyone’s surprise, the number seven was lit up, and ‘Lucho’ exited the field in the 66th minute of the second half, despite being the standout player with two goals. Cody Gakpo replaced him, and the explanation for this change came after Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United.

Liverpool’s manager revealed why he substituted Diaz

Arne Slot spoke to Sky Sports and, when asked about his halftime comments, revealed why he substituted Díaz in the 66th minute despite him being the standout player of the match. “We mentioned that they would press aggressively, but I showed them three moments where there was a situation leading to an opportunity for Mazraoui… Luis wasn’t tracking back as he should. Those moments can change the game at Old Trafford,” said the Liverpool manager.

Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, celebrates following the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Diaz’s next match isn’t with Liverpool; it will be with the Colombia

Liverpool FC heads into the September FIFA international break with three victories in as many matches in the Premier League 2024-25. So, Luis Diaz can join the Colombian national team for their upcoming fixtures against Peru and Argentina on Friday, September 6, and Tuesday, September 10, respectively. These matches are part of the 7th and 8th rounds of the South American World Cup Qualifiers for 2026.