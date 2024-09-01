Video: Kylian Mbappe scores first LaLiga goals with brace for Real Madrid vs Betis

In the blink of an eye, Kylian Mbappe found the net twice for Real Madrid against Betis as the French striker ended his drought in LaLiga. Watch his goals here!

The drought has ended. After struggling at the beginning of the season, Kylian Mbappe has finally scored in LaLiga. The Frenchman netted not just one, but two goals for Real Madrid against Betis.

His first goal at the Santiago Bernabeu came from a perfect assist by Federico Valverde. 67 minutes into the game, the Uruguayan midfielder came up with a magical backheel pass to leave the Frenchman in front of goal. Unsurprisingly, Mbappe put the ball in the back of the net.

Only eight minutes later, the Real Madrid No. 9 was on target again. Only that this time, the goal came from the penalty spot. With a penalty awarded after VAR review, Vinicius Junior let Mbappe take the shot to make things 2-0 for Los Blancos.

Mbappe had already scored for Real Madrid in his debut against Atalanta at the 2024 UEFA Super Cup, but he was struggling to get on the scoresheet in LaLiga. The 25-year-old went scoreless against Mallorca, Valladolid, and Las Palmas.

It took four matches, but the striker can finally take this weight off his shoulders. In fact, the fans rewarded the player for his brace, with Mbappe earning his first standing ovation at the Bernabeu as he was subbed off for Luka Modric after 84′.

Mbappe allows Real Madrid to continue chasing Barcelona

Mbappe’s brace proved the difference for Real Madrid against Betis, which sees Carlo Ancelotti’s men stay within touching distance of lifelong rivals Barcelona in the LaLiga standings.

Hansi Flick’s side is currently in control of the table with a perfect record, having won all four league matches so far to pick up 12 points. With the win against Betis, the Merengues are second with 8 points, tied with Atletico Madrid and Villarreal.

Mbappe and company return to action on Saturday, September 14, when they visit Real Sociedad on Matchday 5 of the 2024-25 LaLiga. Now, it’s time for a short break for the club as the international window takes center stage.