Trending topics:
LaLiga

Video: Kylian Mbappe scores first LaLiga goals with brace for Real Madrid vs Betis

In the blink of an eye, Kylian Mbappe found the net twice for Real Madrid against Betis as the French striker ended his drought in LaLiga. Watch his goals here!

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 01, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 01, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

By Martín O’donnell

The drought has ended. After struggling at the beginning of the season, Kylian Mbappe has finally scored in LaLiga. The Frenchman netted not just one, but two goals for Real Madrid against Betis.

His first goal at the Santiago Bernabeu came from a perfect assist by Federico Valverde. 67 minutes into the game, the Uruguayan midfielder came up with a magical backheel pass to leave the Frenchman in front of goal. Unsurprisingly, Mbappe put the ball in the back of the net.

Only eight minutes later, the Real Madrid No. 9 was on target again. Only that this time, the goal came from the penalty spot. With a penalty awarded after VAR review, Vinicius Junior let Mbappe take the shot to make things 2-0 for Los Blancos.

Mbappe had already scored for Real Madrid in his debut against Atalanta at the 2024 UEFA Super Cup, but he was struggling to get on the scoresheet in LaLiga. The 25-year-old went scoreless against Mallorca, Valladolid, and Las Palmas.

It took four matches, but the striker can finally take this weight off his shoulders. In fact, the fans rewarded the player for his brace, with Mbappe earning his first standing ovation at the Bernabeu as he was subbed off for Luka Modric after 84′.

Kylian Mbappe to face his brother with Real Madrid in 2024-25 UEFA Champions League

see also

Kylian Mbappe to face his brother with Real Madrid in 2024-25 UEFA Champions League

Mbappe allows Real Madrid to continue chasing Barcelona

Mbappe’s brace proved the difference for Real Madrid against Betis, which sees Carlo Ancelotti’s men stay within touching distance of lifelong rivals Barcelona in the LaLiga standings.

Advertisement

Hansi Flick’s side is currently in control of the table with a perfect record, having won all four league matches so far to pick up 12 points. With the win against Betis, the Merengues are second with 8 points, tied with Atletico Madrid and Villarreal.

Mbappe and company return to action on Saturday, September 14, when they visit Real Sociedad on Matchday 5 of the 2024-25 LaLiga. Now, it’s time for a short break for the club as the international window takes center stage.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Good friend of LeBron James reveals Lakers star's big plan after NBA retirement
NBA

Good friend of LeBron James reveals Lakers star's big plan after NBA retirement

NCAAF News: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders issues warning to his son Shedeur
Sports

NCAAF News: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders issues warning to his son Shedeur

US Open 2024: Grigor Dimitrov reveals Serena Williams boosted him before facing Rublev
Sports

US Open 2024: Grigor Dimitrov reveals Serena Williams boosted him before facing Rublev

NFL News: Two more Super Bowl champions unexpectedly leave Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid's Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: Two more Super Bowl champions unexpectedly leave Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid's Chiefs

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo