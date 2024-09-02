USMNT: New faces on September roster as fans await Mauricio Pochettino announcement

Mikey Varas, the former U-20 coach, is set to be yet another interim manager guiding the USMNT as the federation looks to announce Mauricio Pochettino this week.

Less than two years away from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil, the USMNT enters their September camp much like they did a year ago, not knowing much about where the program is headed. The federation has led many pundits, fans, and journalists to believe that Mauricio Pochettino will be announced as the new USMNT manager.

The former Chelsea boss is reportedly still trying to finalize his contract termination terms with his former club. Once that is squared away, Mauricio Pochettino can begin work with the national team. Still, a restless fanbase continues to see the days and international windows go by with no announcement. However, a report from Jose Alvaro of Azteca Deportes claims that Pochettino will be announced on Wednesday.

Up at the plate is Mikey Varas, hired by long gone former GM Brian McBride. Varas’s biggest claim to fame is a quarterfinal appearance with the U-20s in the U-20 FIFA World Cup in 2023. Despite wins against Ecuador, Slovakia, Fiji, and New Zealand, the US was lifeless against Uruguay and eliminated with a 0-2 result in the quarters.

USMNT September Friendly Squad

GOALKEEPERS (4): Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City/WAL; 9/0), Diego Kochen (FC Barcelona II/ESP; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 1/0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG; 44/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 2/0), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege/BEL; 0/0), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 3/0), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 13/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 61/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 21/1), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 11/0), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg/FRA; 2/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 15/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 22/0), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG; 5/0), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 39/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 31/8), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 12/0)

Advertisement

Advertisement

FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 42/8), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 15/5), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 28/10), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 71/30), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 25/5), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 11/4)

USMNT New Faces

While there are notable absences from the squad, such as Weston McKennie and Antonee Robinson, both given a break, there are new faces that strike interest.

Advertisement

In goal, the biggest name is Diego Kochen. The Barcelona youth goalkeeper is receiving rave reviews in Spain, and while many may believe Kochen may be too young for 2026, the national team’s poor goalkeeping pool might open up a chance for the young keeper.

Advertisement

Diego Kochen

Advertisement

In defense, 25-year-old Marlon Fossey is a late bloomer and is expected to add depth to right back. Caleb Wiley has started well in France, and this camp could be a significant coming-out party for the former Atlanta United player.

Johnny Cardoso could finally get a run of games as a starter without the burden of Tyler Adams or McKennie. Aidan Morris is back in the fold but this time as a player off to a hot start in England with Middlesbrough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Gaga Slonina talks about Mauricio Pochettino and what he brings to USMNT

Up top, Christian Pulisic is well, Christian Pulisic, look for him to shine against opponents of the caliber of Canada and New Zealand. Josh Sargent, who has been playing exceptionally well in England for Norwich City, could cement himself as a starter for future call-ups.