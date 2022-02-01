The second confederation with the most soccer teams is CAF, more than fifty members make up the confederation that offers a large amount of talent to teams in Europe and other parts of the world.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is the governing body of the soccer nations in the African Continent, the confederation is the second largest in the world with a total of 54 members, only one less than UEFA with 55 members.

Within CAF there are nations well-known by soccer fans such as Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, South Africa, Algeria and Ivory Coast. Those are the countries that usually have a good team to play in the World Cup.

The CAF format is somewhat complex due to the large number of teams that make up the confederation, but at the end of the day most of the teams do not go beyond the first round where most of the nations with poor performance are cut.

How many teams will qualify from Africa for the World Cup?

CAF offers 5 slots for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the five nations that will play in Qatar are the last 10 teams that play in the last round of the CAF Qualifiers, the teams play two legs and the winner of the fixture gets a ticket to the World Cup.

How many stages do the World Cup Qualifiers have in Africa?

Three stages called rounds that are directly affected by the FIFA World Rankings since in the first round those teams that are ranked between the 27th spot and 54th within the African confederation according to the FIFA Rankings play. The first 1-26 receive a bye to the second round which is made up of 10 groups. In the third and last round, the winners of the groups in the second round play for qualification to Qatar 2022.

When will the CAF Third Round games be played?

The first leg games in the Third Round of the CAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022 start between March 24 and 26, 2022, while the second leg games are played between March 27 and 29 of the same year. The dates are not set yet but it is highly likely that the fixtures will be played in March.

