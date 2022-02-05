The Middle East will open its arms to host a massive quantity of soccer fans all around the world in the last months of the year: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is getting everyday closer and you should better get your flight ticket as soon as possible to assure the best deal. Here you have the panorama of prices departing from the United States.

Qatar 2022: How much are the flights from the United States to the World Cup host country?

This year will be a very special one for soccer fans around the world. Yes, it is a FIFA World Cup year, however, it will be the first time this tournament will be held in a Middle East country and not played in the summer but the winter. Qatar 2022 will be unique.

The first step towards Qatar 2022 for the soccer community must have already been taken as the World Cup's official ticket sale is running. Although FIFA has assured that there will be a fair distribution of the available spots in the tournament's games, you must hurry up to stand in the line. Here is a step-by-step guide to getting your tickets.

What's next to come true the dream of being part of the next FIFA World Cup? The answer is transportation. There are 7,611 miles between the United States and Qatar, so it's time to focus on the flight that would take you to the promised land.

Available flights from the United States to go to Qatar 2022 World Cup

The twenty-second edition of FIFA's World Cup will be held in 4 cities of Qatar: Doha, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, and Al Rayyan. However, the very first and main destination for international travelers is the country's capital, Doha. The Doha Hamad International Airport is ready to receive the soccer fans arriving in November.

In the American Continent, only Canada (Montreal), Brazil (Sao Paulo), and the United States (12 cities) offer direct flights to Qatar. However, many other options include 1 or more stops to arrive at the FIFA World Cup land.

Direct roundtrip flights to Qatar 2022 from the United States

Considering that FIFA's main tournament will begin on November 21, all the following traveling options will plan to arrive one day before the inauguration. Then the return flight will depend on the desired fixtures to attend: the whole Group stage, Round of 16, Quater-finals, Semifinals, Third-place, and the up to the Final. All of the prices are for one passenger in Economy class.

Full Group stage attendance: from November 20 to December 2

-New York, John F. Kennedy International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 9 different schedules / 12 hours 10 minutes - 14 hours 40 minutes / $1895

American Airlines / 9 different schedules / 12 hours 10 minutes - 14 hours 40 minutes / $2000

-Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 4 different schedules / 13 hours 20 minutes - 15 hours 45 minutes / $2282

American Airlines / 4 different schedules / 13 hours 20 minutes - 15 hours 45 minutes / $2404

-Philadelphia, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 12 hours 20 minutes - 14 hours 45 minutes / $2055

American Airlines / 1 schedule / 12 hours 20 minutes - 14 hours 45 minutes / $2254

-Seattle, Tacoma International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 14 hours 25 minutes - 14 hours 35 minutes / $2363

-Boston, Logan International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 12 hours - 14 hours 20 minutes / $2533

American Airlines / 1 schedule / 12 hours - 14 hours 20 minutes / $2753

-San Francisco, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 15 hours 15 minutes - 15 hours 40 minutes / $2588

-Miami, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 13 hours 45 minutes - 16 hours 35 minutes / $2717

American Airlines / 1 schedule / 13 hours 45 minutes - 16 hours 35 minutes / $2410

-Los Angeles, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 2 schedules / 15 hours 40 minutes - 16 hours 15 minutes / $2723 -$2779

-Washington, Dulles Airport:

Qatar Airways / 3 different schedules / 12 hours 35 minutes - 15 hours 05 minutes / $2903 -$4515

American Airlines / 2 different schedules / 12 hours 35 minutes - 15 hours 05 minutes / $3130

-Dallas, Fort Worth International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 4 different schedules / 14 hours 25 minutes - 17 hours / $2903 - $3214

American Airlines / 2 different schedules / 14 hours 25 minutes - 17 hours / $3164- $3512

Full Round of 16 attendance: from November 20 to December 7

-New York, John F. Kennedy International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 12 different schedules / 12 hours 10 minutes - 14 hours 40 minutes / $1825 to $3715

American Airlines / 12 different schedules / 12 hours 10 minutes - 14 hours 40 minutes / $1938 to $2184

-Philadelphia, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 12 hours 20 minutes - 14 hours 45 minutes / $2003

American Airlines / 1 schedule / 12 hours 20 minutes - 14 hours 45 minutes / $2130

-Chicago, O’Hare International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 4 different schedules / 13 hours 20 minutes - 15 hours 45 minutes / $2194

American Airlines / 4 different schedules / 13 hours 20 minutes - 15 hours 45 minutes / $2342

-Seattle, Tacoma International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 14 hours 25 minutes - 14 hours 35 minutes / $2307

-Miami, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 13 hours 45 minutes - 16 hours 35 minutes / $2371

American Airlines / 1 schedule / 13 hours 45 minutes - 16 hours 35 minutes / $2347

-Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 4 different schedules / 13 hours 20 minutes - 15 hours 45 minutes / $2480

-Boston, Logan International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 12 hours - 14 hours 20 minutes / $2477

American Airlines / 1 schedule / 12 hours - 14 hours 20 minutes / $2691

-San Francisco, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 15 hours 15 minutes - 15 hours 40 minutes / $2532

-Los Angeles, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 2 different schedules / 15 hours 40 minutes - 16 hours 15 minutes / $2636 to $2692

-Washington, Dulles Airport:

Qatar Airways / 3 different schedules / 12 hours 35 minutes - 15 hours 05 minutes / $2718 to $4366

American Airlines / 2 different schedules / 12 hours 35 minutes - 15 hours 05 minutes / $2925

-Dallas, Fort Worth International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 4 different schedules / 14 hours 25 minutes - 17 hours / $2749 to $3048

American Airlines / 2 different schedules / 14 hours 25 minutes - 17 hours / $2993 to $3341

-Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 14 hours 30 minutes - 16 hours 30 minutes / $3406

Full Quarter-finals attendance: from November 20 to December 11

-New York, John F. Kennedy International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 12 different schedules / 12 hours 10 minutes - 14 hours 40 minutes / $1830 to $3715

American Airlines / 12 schedule / 12 hours 10 minutes - 14 hours 40 minutes / $1938 to $2184

-Philadelphia, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 12 hours 20 minutes - 14 hours 45 minutes / $2003

American Airlines / 1 schedule / 12 hours 20 minutes - 14 hours 45 minutes / $2130

-Chicago, O’Hare International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 4 different schedules / 13 hours 20 minutes - 15 hours 45 minutes / $2194

American Airlines / 4 different schedules / 13 hours 20 minutes - 15 hours 45 minutes / $2342

-Seattle, Tacoma International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 14 hours 25 minutes - 14 hours 35 minutes / $2307

-Miami, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 13 hours 45 minutes - 16 hours 35 minutes / $2371

American Airlines / 1 schedule / 13 hours 45 minutes - 16 hours 35 minutes / $2347

-Boston, Logan International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 12 hours - 14 hours 20 minutes / $2477

American Airlines / 1 schedule / 12 hours - 14 hours 20 minutes / $2691

-San Francisco, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 15 hours 15 minutes - 15 hours 40 minutes / $2532

-Los Angeles, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 2 different schedule / 15 hours 40 minutes - 16 hours 15 minutes / $2636 to $2692

-Washington, Dulles Airport:

Qatar Airways / 3 different schedules / 12 hours 35 minutes - 15 hours 05 minutes / $2718 to $4366

American Airlines / 2 different schedules / 12 hours 35 minutes - 15 hours 05 minutes / $2925

-Dallas, Fort Worth International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 4 different schedules / 14 hours 25 minutes - 17 hours / $2749 to $3048

American Airlines / 2 different schedules / 14 hours 25 minutes - 17 hours / $2993 to $3341

-Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 14 hours 30 minutes - 16 hours 30 minutes / $3275

Full Semi-finals attendance: from November 20 to December 15

-New York, John F. Kennedy International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 12 different schedules / 12 hours 10 minutes - 14 hours 40 minutes / $1839 to $3715

American Airlines / 12 schedule / 12 hours 10 minutes - 14 hours 40 minutes / $1938 $2184

-Philadelphia, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 12 hours 20 minutes - 14 hours 45 minutes / $2012

American Airlines / 1 schedule / 12 hours 20 minutes - 14 hours 45 minutes / $2130

-Chicago, O’Hare International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 4 different schedules / 13 hours 20 minutes - 15 hours 45 minutes / $2226

American Airlines / 4 different schedules / 13 hours 20 minutes - 15 hours 45 minutes / $2342

-Seattle, Tacoma International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 14 hours 25 minutes - 14 hours 35 minutes / $2307

-Miami, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 13 hours 45 minutes - 16 hours 35 minutes / $2371

American Airlines / 1 schedule / 13 hours 45 minutes - 16 hours 35 minutes / $2347

-Boston, Logan International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 12 hours - 14 hours 20 minutes / $2477

American Airlines / 1 schedule / 12 hours - 14 hours 20 minutes / $2691

-San Francisco, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 15 hours 15 minutes - 15 hours 40 minutes / $2532

-Los Angeles, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 4 different schedules / 15 hours 40 minutes - 16 hours 15 minutes / $2668 to $2723

-Washington, Dulles Airport:

Qatar Airways / 2 different schedules / 12 hours 35 minutes - 15 hours 05 minutes / $2749

American Airlines / 2 different schedules / 12 hours 35 minutes - 15 hours 05 minutes / $2925

-Dallas, Fort Worth International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 4 different schedules / 14 hours 25 minutes - 17 hours / $2749 - $3048

American Airlines / 2 different schedules / 14 hours 25 minutes - 17 hours / $2993 to $3341

-Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 14 hours 30 minutes - 16 hours 30 minutes / $3306

Full Qatar 2022 World Cup attendance: from November 20 to December 19

-New York, John F. Kennedy International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 12 different schedules / 12 hours 10 minutes - 14 hours 40 minutes / $1886 to $3862

American Airlines / 12 schedule / 12 hours 10 minutes - 14 hours 40 minutes / $2000 to $3015

-Philadelphia, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 12 hours 20 minutes - 14 hours 45 minutes / $2115

American Airlines / 1 schedule / 12 hours 20 minutes - 14 hours 45 minutes / $2254

-Chicago, O’Hare International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 4 different schedules / 13 hours 20 minutes - 15 hours 45 minutes / $2250

American Airlines / 4 different schedules / 13 hours 20 minutes - 15 hours 45 minutes / $2404

-Seattle, Tacoma International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 14 hours 25 minutes - 14 hours 35 minutes / $2363

-Miami, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 13 hours 45 minutes - 16 hours 35 minutes / $2434

American Airlines / 1 schedule / 13 hours 45 minutes - 16 hours 35 minutes / $2410

-Boston, Logan International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 12 hours - 14 hours 20 minutes / $2533

American Airlines / 1 schedule / 12 hours - 14 hours 20 minutes / $2947

-San Francisco, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 15 hours 15 minutes - 15 hours 40 minutes / $2588

-Los Angeles, International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 2 different schedules / 15 hours 40 minutes - 16 hours 15 minutes / $2692 to $2748

-Dallas, Fort Worth International Airport:

Qatar Airways / 4 different schedules / 14 hours 25 minutes - 17 hours / $2903 to $3215

American Airlines / 2 different schedules / 14 hours 25 minutes - 17 hours / $3164 to $3512

-Washington, Dulles Airport:

Qatar Airways / 2 different schedules / 12 hours 35 minutes - 15 hours 05 minutes / $2903

American Airlines / 2 different schedules / 12 hours 35 minutes - 15 hours 05 minutes / $3307

-Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport:

Qatar Airways / 1 schedule / 14 hours 30 minutes - 16 hours 30 minutes / $3275

1 or more stop roundtrip flights from the United States to Qatar 2022

A more affordable option than the non-stop flights, nevertheless, with a higher time investment. If you do not mind being a little more tired in order to save some money to be part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, this can be your smartest choice.

Again, the arrival date is set to be 1 day before the World Cup's inauguration. Then the return flight will depend on the desired fixtures to attend: the whole Group stage, Round of 16, Quater-finals, Semifinals, Third-place, and the up to the Final. The considered class is the Economy one for one passenger. Only the cheapest options will be displayed.

Full Group stage attendance: from November 20 to December 2

-New York, John F. Kennedy International Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 15 hours 35 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 18 hours 55 minutes (1 stop) / $1518

-Miami, International Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 18 hours 25 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 20 hours 45 minutes (1 stop) / $1562

-Los Angeles, International Airport:

Turkish Airlines / 1 schedule / Outbound, 21 hours 20 minutes (2 stops) - Return, 32 hours 20 minutes (3 stops) / $1523

-Dallas, Fort Worth International Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 18 hours (1 stop) - Return, 39 hours 35 minutes (1 stop) / $1523

-Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport:

Royal Jordanian / 1 schedule / Outbound, 24 hours 54 minutes (2 stops) - Return, 24 hours 41 minutes (2 stops) / $1838

Full Round of 16 attendance: from November 20 to December 7

-Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport:

Turkish Airlines / 1 schedule / Outbound, 21 hours 05 minutes (2 stops) - Return, 32 hours 5 minutes (2 stops) / $1324

-Washington, Dulles Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 17 hours 55 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 28 hours (2 stops) / $1497

-Boston, Logan International Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 20 hours (1 stop) - Return, 19 hours (2 stops) / $1534

-New York, John F. Kennedy International Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 15 hours 35 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 21 hours 55 minutes (1 stop) / $1543

-Chicago, O’Hare International Airport:

British Airways / 2 different schedules / Outbound, 16 hours 25 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 18 hours 55 minutes (1 stop) / $1655

Full Quarter-finals attendance: from November 20 to December 11

-Washington, Dulles Airport:

Saudia / 1 schedule / Outbound, 19 hours 15 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 23 hours 05 minutes (1 stop) / $1283

-Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 22 hours 55 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 21 hours (1 stop) / $1525

-New York, John F. Kennedy International Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 15 hours 35 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 21 hours 55 minutes (1 stop) / $1543

-Chicago, O’Hare International Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 16 hours 25 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 18 hours 55 minutes (1 stop) / $1571

-Dallas, Fort Worth International Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 20 hours 20 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 20 hours 05 minutes (1 stop) / $1636

Full Semi-finals attendance: from November 20 to December 15

-New York, John F. Kennedy International Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 21 hours 55 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 20 hours (1 stop) / $1354

-Miami, International Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 18 hours 25 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 20 hours 55 minutes (1 stop) / $1424

-Boston, Logan International Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 20 hours (1 stop) - Return, 23 hours 39 minutes (2 stops) / $1450

-Washington, Dulles Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 17 hours 55 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 18 hours 50 minutes (1 stop) / $1514

-Chicago, O’Hare International Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 16 hours 25 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 17 hours 45 minutes (1 stop) / $1541

Full Qatar 2022 World Cup attendance: from November 20 to December 19

-Washington, Dulles Airport:

Saudia / 1 schedule / Outbound, 19 hours 15 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 31 hours 40 minutes (1 stop) / $1350

-Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 22 hours 55 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 21 hours (1 stop) / $1726

-Boston, Logan International Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 20 hours (1 stop) - Return, 37 hours 30 minutes (1 stop) / $1726

-Chicago, O’Hare International Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 16 hours 25 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 18 hours 55 minutes (1 stop) / $1773

-New York, John F. Kennedy International Airport:

British Airways / 1 schedule / Outbound, 15 hours 35 minutes (1 stop) - Return, 17 hours 30 minutes (1 stop) / $1805