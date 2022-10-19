Going to the World Cup in Qatar in November? Here is a list of prices to consider when thinking about where to stay.

Qatar 2022: How much do hotel rooms cost from cheapest to most expensive

The countdown is on, the World Cup is only 1 month away, and the entire world will be focused on Qatar as 32 nations want to win the biggest prize in all of sport. Millions of tourists are expected to land in the small country that has been preparing for the event for over 8 years.

With a reported 12 million possible hotel and hostel seekers, Qatar is ready to accommodate millions of soccer fans from around the world with lavish hotels to the cheapest possible rooms.

From hotels to villas, here is a quick price guide to some of the rooms available to tourists and journalists when they go to Qatar 2022 to watch the FIFA World Cup.

Hotel and Villa price guide for Qatar 2022

A luxury hotel like the five-star Souq Al-Wakra according to SunSport costs in the range of $25,000 a night for the best room in the house. The rooms are extremely spacious and accommodates for leisure and working.

Some “cheaper” luxury hotels are going in the range of $5,000 a night on some travel sites. Normal rooms at some of the best hotels in Qatar like the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Doha are going for $1,970 a night with the most basic of accommodations.

Apartments and villas have a wide range of prices, with 30,000 rooms coming into the market some apartments are going for $86 to $966.

Cruise ships are also offering the opportunity for tourist to stay on board during the tournament. Some ships, such as the MSC Poesia start at $179, the MSC World Europa is at $350 per night.

The MSC Poesia has three pools, a spa, plus tennis and basketball courts on board. All of the hotel rooms also have major accommodations like room swimming pools, tv/cable, and Wi-Fi.

Fan villages, which in some cases are containers converted into houses are going for $225 a night and they include Wi-Fi and TV screens. Then there is also a fan village made up of tents where fans can camp out so to speak and those are going for $205 a night with the most basic of accommodations and 20-minutes away from six World Cup venues.