The Hayya Card is mandatory for every single fan that goes to the next FIFA World Cup, but there's a hidden secret behind it that could make the experience at Qatar 2022 more enjoyable.

The FIFA World Cup is an exciting moment for every soccer fan and of course this edition won't be the exception. For this tournament, the asistants will need an special entry for the games: the Hayya Card. But even though it seems like an annoying requirement, now there it was revealed a secret behind it to make Qatar 2022 more enjoyable.

The laws in the next FIFA World Cup host country are very different from what fans are used to. They will have to follow them correctly if they don't want any troubles with authorities and stay in Qatar 2022 as long as they planned to.

That's when the Hayya Card appears. This will be the way in which authorities will track everybody that goes to the FIFA World Cup. It is mandatory for all the fans to register and put all their information in order to enjoy all the games safely.

What is the Hayya Card?

The Hayya Card is the way FIFA is making all the fans to be under the radar for them. After Russia 2018, the organizers wanted to give a credential to all the attendants to make a safier tournament.

It is mandatory for every single fan that wants to enter the stadiums to have registered to get their Hayya Card and show it once they arrive, either in a physical or in a digital format.

Of course all the fans that bought a ticket for a game must have been registered to get their Hayya Card. It is useless to have an entrance and not the credential as you won't be able to enter the stadiums. If you want more information, click right here.

Hayya Card's new rules: The key to make your stay at Qatar 2022 more enjoyable

There are tons of rules regarding what not to do in the host country. The Hayya Card is the way in which FIFA tracks what the fans are doing and if they are following the rules, so if they do not comply with the laws, the credential will be disabled and there's no way to recover it.

But not everything is bad for the fans. Now, the organizers have enabled a new rule that will help the fans enjoy more their stay at Qatar 2022 and be around their people.

The organizers know that it could be difficult for every fan to attend by their own and it could be a rough time for them being lonely. Now, FIFA has made it easier for them to be at the World Cup.

Each Hayya Card holder can now travel with up to three non-ticketholders. As said before, those persons could not enter the games, but can be registered with the one that will to be with the fan during his/her stay at Qatar 2022.

The persons must also follow all the rules and must pay a fee of QAR 500 to travel to the FIFA World Cup. To apply for this opportunity, you can click over here and enter all your information.