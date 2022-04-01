Shortly after the FIFA World Cup draw, the Poland national team took a subtle shot at Group C opponents Lionel Messi's Argentina on social media. Take a look at the tweet here.

The moment we've been waiting for has come and it left a lot to talk about. Qatar 2022 feels a bit closer after the FIFA World Cup draw, with all eight groups already set and only three berths yet to be defined.

The much anticipated draw has left an exciting 'Group of Death' with Spain and Germany but it would be fair to say that every group looks very complicated. For instance, Group C will attract a lot of attention as well.

2021 Copa America champions Argentina, who hold an impressive unbeaten record, were drawn with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. Even though we are seven months away from the event, the latter team has already taken a subtle shot at the Albiceleste on Twitter.

Poland national team's tweet that may not please Messi, Argentina

Poland and Argentina may not have much of a rivalry in soccer despite they did face each other on previous World Cups. However, there will be a lot of expectation around this game after the Lionel Messi-Robert Lewandowski Ballon d'Or saga.

On top of that, the Polish national team has posted a tweet that will probably not please Argentinian people very much. "When you know that you have a lot of work ahead of you with Kamil Glik and Jacek Goralski...", the Polish soccer federation tweeted along a GIF of Messi covering his face.

Argentina and Polonia will lock horns on Wednesday, November 30 at 3 PM (ET) at 974 Stadium in the final matchday of Group C. There's a long way to go until then but the Polish side has already sent the opponents a message.



