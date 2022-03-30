The stage is almost set for a new edition of the FIFA World Cup. Here, take a look at the four pots for the much anticipated group stage draw of Qatar 2022.

The wait is over. The World Cup qualifiers have to come to an end, 29 teams have already punched their tickets to soccer’s most anticipated event and the group stage draw of Qatar 2022 is just around the corner.

With only three spots still up for grabs via the inter-continental playoffs and the pending UEFA playoff final between Wales and the winner of Scotland-Ukraine, the pots are almost filled for the long-awaited draw.

Even though these three slots are yet to be filled by the playoff winners, each one of them will already be allocated when the World Cup draw takes place. Here, check out which teams are in each pot.

Pot 1

Qatar will be automatically allocated to position 1 of group A for being the host nation, while the other teams in this pot will headline the remaining groups from B to H.

Qatar

Belgium

Brazil

France

Argentina

England

Spain

Portugal

Pot 2

This pot includes renowned national teams that many other would prefer not to face, so it will be interesting to see where they’re allocated in this draw. Germany are arguably the mightiest side in Pot 2.

Denmark

Netherlands

Germany

Switzerland

Croatia

Uruguay

Mexico

USA

Pot 3

A darkhorse candidate could come out of this pot, as many teams included here made an impression in the qualifiers. Senegal and Morocco might be the strongest teams here.

Iran

Japan

Serbia

South Korea

Tunisia

Poland

Morocco

Senegal

Pot 4

Some interesting teams in the fourth pot like Ecuador or Ghana will make everyone keep an eye on here. In addition, the route of the playoff winners will start from this pot.