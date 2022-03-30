The wait is over. The World Cup qualifiers have to come to an end, 29 teams have already punched their tickets to soccer’s most anticipated event and the group stage draw of Qatar 2022 is just around the corner.
With only three spots still up for grabs via the inter-continental playoffs and the pending UEFA playoff final between Wales and the winner of Scotland-Ukraine, the pots are almost filled for the long-awaited draw.
Even though these three slots are yet to be filled by the playoff winners, each one of them will already be allocated when the World Cup draw takes place. Here, check out which teams are in each pot.
Pot 1
Qatar will be automatically allocated to position 1 of group A for being the host nation, while the other teams in this pot will headline the remaining groups from B to H.
- Qatar
- Belgium
- Brazil
- France
- Argentina
- England
- Spain
- Portugal
Pot 2
This pot includes renowned national teams that many other would prefer not to face, so it will be interesting to see where they’re allocated in this draw. Germany are arguably the mightiest side in Pot 2.
- Denmark
- Netherlands
- Germany
- Switzerland
- Croatia
- Uruguay
- Mexico
- USA
Pot 3
A darkhorse candidate could come out of this pot, as many teams included here made an impression in the qualifiers. Senegal and Morocco might be the strongest teams here.
- Iran
- Japan
- Serbia
- South Korea
- Tunisia
- Poland
- Morocco
- Senegal
Pot 4
Some interesting teams in the fourth pot like Ecuador or Ghana will make everyone keep an eye on here. In addition, the route of the playoff winners will start from this pot.
- Saudi Arabia
- Ecuador
- Ghana
- Canada
- Cameroon
- Peru / Australia-United Arab Emirates
- New Zealand/Costa Rica
- Wales/Scotland-Ukraine winner