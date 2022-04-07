While the vast majority of fans, managers and national teams only have their minds set on the upcoming Qatar 2022, there are some who are already envisioning the next step to take after the World Cup, such as Cuauhtémoc Blanco. The former El Tri star has already proposed the ideal candidate to replace Tata Martino.

The upcoming FIFA World Cup is undoubtedly the event that will mark the year 2022, at least in terms of sports, so it is only natural that it will steal the attention of most soccer fans. However, some visionaries have already set their sights beyond Qatar 2022, such as former star Cuauhtémoc Blanco, who already knows who should replace Gerardo Tata Martino as Mexico coach after December 18.

Blanco was one of El Tri's most emblematic and talented players in the last 30 years. Wearing his classic number ten on his back, he was responsible for rescuing the Mexican Team from seemingly insurmountable situations on several occasions, making him a historic player.

Cuauhtémoc currently occupies third place in the ranking of Mexico's top scorers thanks to the 38 goals he scored in 19 years as a national team player. He played in 3 World Cups, France 1998, Korea-Japan 2002, and South Africa 2010, in which he scored three goals, being together with Rafael Marquez, the second-highest Mexican scorers in World Cups. He is currently governor of the state of Morelos.

The ideal candidate to replace Tata Martino at Mexico's helm

In an interview with Mexican television channel TUDN, Cuauhtemoc Blanco opened up about who he considers being the right coach to take the reins of Mexico once the Gerardo Martino era comes to an end. To the surprise of many, it is a felow countrymen of Tata.

"I would love to have Marcelo Bielsa in the Mexican National Team. I have always proposed it, I think he is one of the best coaches. I had the chance to be coached by him, he is a bit strange, yes, but at the end of the day he is passionate about soccer.", stated Blanco.

Marcelo Bielsa's past in Mexico

From 1992 to 1996, El Loco managed two Liga MX's teams: Atlas and America. He was not able to win any titles, however, he bet on young talents that became, years after, Mexico's best players, such as Oswaldo Sanchez, Pavel Pardo, Jared Borgetti and El Tri's last jewel, former FC Barcelona superstar Rafael Marquez.

Nowadays, Marcelo Bielsa is a free agent, following his dismissal from Leeds United in February 2022, the club in which he has spent more time as a coach. He is considered one of the best managers in the Peacocks' history after taking them to win the EFL and coming back to the Premier League after sixteen long seasons far from the elite.