The World Cup 2022 is approaching and nobody want to miss the biggest soccer event. Here, check out how you can watch or stream all the matches in the United States.

Qatar 2022: TV schedule and how to watch or stream all matches in the US

The World Cup 2022 is around the corner and the expectation for soccer’s biggest event is growing with every day that passes. Many fans are already booking their tickets to watch the best players fight for the title. Here, check out how and where you can stream every match of Qatar 2022.

Fifteen nations have already qualified to the final stage of the World Cup, which will be played from November 21 to December 18, 2022. Among them are defending champions France, and other candidates such as Argentina, Germany, Brazil, England or Spain.

While we still have to wait to know all the 32 countries who will go to Qatar, and the official draw, we already know how we can watch all the tournament games and the times. Here, check out how you can stream the World Cup 2022 in the US.

Qatar 2022 schedule: How to watch online all World Cup games in the US

The World Cup 2022 will be the first one to ever be held in the Arab world and the first in a Muslim-majority country. The tournament will consist of 64 matches in 27 days of action. The draw will take place on Friday, April 1, 2022. If you're in the US, you can stream all matches on fuboTV (free-trial), and on Sling TV.

2022 FIFA World Cup Draw

April 1, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM

Live on fuboTV (free-trial), Telemundo, DirecTV stream

Group Stage

Monday, November 21, 2022

2022 World Cup opening game (Qatar vs. team TBD)

Time: 5 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 2 (teams TBD)

Time: 8 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 3 (teams TBD)

Time: 11 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 4 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Fox Sports, Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Game 5 (teams TBD)

Time: 5 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 6 (teams TBD)

Time: 8 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 7 (teams TBD)

Time: 11 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 8 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Game 9 (teams TBD)

Time: 5 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 10 (teams TBD)

Time: 8 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 11 (teams TBD)

Time: 11 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 12 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Thursday, November 24, 2022

Game 13 (teams TBD)

Time: 5 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 14 (teams TBD)

Time: 8 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 15 (teams TBD)

Time: 11 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Fox Sports, Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 16 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Fox Sports, Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Friday, November 25, 2022

Game 17 (teams TBD)

Time: 5 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 18 (teams TBD)

Time: 8 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV (free trial)

Game 19 (teams TBD)

Time: 11 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 20 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Fox Sports, Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Game 21 (teams TBD)

Time: 5 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 22 (teams TBD)

Time: 8 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 23 (teams TBD)

Time: 11 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 24 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Sunday, November 27, 2022

Game 25 (teams TBD)

Time: 5 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 26 (teams TBD)

Time: 8 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 27 (teams TBD)

Time: 11 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 28 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Monday, November 28, 2022

Game 29 (teams TBD)

Time: 5 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 30 (teams TBD)

Time: 8 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 31 (teams TBD)

Time: 11 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 32 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Game 33 (teams TBD)

Time: 10 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 34 (teams TBD)

Time: 10 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Fox Sports, Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 35 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 36 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Game 37 (teams TBD)

Time: 10 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 38 (teams TBD)

Time: 10 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 39 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 40 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Game 41 (teams TBD)

Time: 10 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 42 (teams TBD)

Time: 10 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 43 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 44 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Friday, December 2, 2022

Game 45 (teams TBD)

Time: 10 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 46 (teams TBD)

Time: 10 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 47 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 48 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Round of 16

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Game 49 (teams TBD)

Time: 10 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 50 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Game 51 (teams TBD)

Time: 10 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 52 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Monday, December 5, 2022

Game 53 (teams TBD)

Time: 10 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 54 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Game 55 (teams TBD)

Time: 10 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 56 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Quarterfinals

Friday, December 9, 2022

Game 57 (teams TBD)

Time: 10 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Fox Sports, Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 58 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Fox Sports, Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Game 59 (teams TBD)

Time: 10 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Fox Sports, Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Game 60 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Fox Sports, Sling TV, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Semifinals

Tuesday, December 13

Semifinal 1 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Fox Sports, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Wednesday, December 14

Semifinal 1 (teams TBD)

Time: 2 PM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Fox Sports, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV

Final

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Time: 10 AM

Watch on: fuboTV (free-trial), Sling TV, Fox Sports, Telemundo, FOX and Hulu + Live TV