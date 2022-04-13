It is now possible to verify the status of your ticket application for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. If you made it, congratulations! But if you do not, there is still hope as there are more sales phases left. Get to know how and when to apply for the available entries.

The illusion of going to a FIFA World Cup is something that lasts throughout a fan's life. However, the real possibility of making their dream a reality comes only every four years. How did the first phase of the official ticket sales for Qatar 2022 go for you?

From January 19 to February 8, 2022, FIFA gave all those soccer fans with the desire and possibility to attend the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup the possibility to apply for different types of tickets: up to 6 per match and 60 in total.

After 28 days of waiting, it is finally possible to know the results of the applications. If you are one of the lucky ones who have already been approved by FIFA to purchase tickets for Qatar 2022, congratulations! In case you don't know how to find out the status of your application or if you were unsuccessful in your ticket request, read on, because there is still a chance that you will be able to attend the upcoming World Cup.

How do I check the status of my Qatar 2022 ticket application?

For those who were successful, partially successful or unsuccessful in their application for tickets for the upcoming World Cup within the sales phase 1, FIFA has notified them of the result. Check the email account you used to register on the official ticket purchase website. Both in the inbox and in the spam or unwanted mailbox to make sure.

If you have problems with your email, or for some strange reason you have not received the notification email from FIFA with the status of your Qatar 2022 ticket request, there is another very quick way to find out your status.

Just go to this page and log in with the e-mail address you have registered and the password you have generated. Once inside, click on the Check the status of your ticket application option (located by scrolling down the page), to find out whether or not FIFA has approved your ticket application.

In case of success, it is strongly recommended to hurry up to pay for your tickets. FIFA's paying window for the World Cup Qatar 2022 approved tickets will be opened from March 8 to March 21 until 11:00 of ET. If no payment is received during this time, the entries will be lost and a new application must be made. All the transactions must be done online on the same website where you have noticed the result of your application.

I had no success on my ticket application for Qatar 2022: now what?

First of all, we are sorry. Don't be discouraged. The approval and ticket allocation process for the millions of applications for Qatar 2022 was via a Random Selection Draw. The good news is that there will be two more official sales phases where you can try again to get entries for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

FIFA's official information regarding its sales phases indicates that the allocation of tickets for the second phase, as in the first phase, will be carried out through a Random Selection Draw and a First Come First Served period. The third phase, called "Last Minute Sales Phase", will consist only of a First Come First Served period.

When and how can I submit my ticket application for the second sales phase?

The ticket application process for the second phase is identical to that of the first phase. If you have already done it, you will be ready to do it again. In case this is the first time you apply for tickets for Qatar 2022, in this article you will find a detailed step-by-step guide to apply for your tickets.

From April 5 to April 28 (11:00 ET), the Random Selection Draw stage of the Qatar 2022 official ticket second phase sales will be opened. The available tickets to apply for are the Individual tickets, Supporter tickets, Conditional Supporter tickets and Four Stadium Ticket Series.

What will go on with the First Come First Served official sales phases?

These stages of the official ticket sales phases for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 are the toughest and most difficult for fans. Those who reach them because they have not been able to get tickets previously should be prepared for a battle.

The ticketing process in the First Come First Served phase is as traditional as the name suggests. Tickets are dispatched on a first-come, first-served basis. In this phase there is no waiting time: you know immediately whether you get the requested ticket or not.

No official dates and times are still available to know when this stage of the second phase is going to start. So, like in this waiting period between the official sales phase 1 and 2, it is strongly recommended to constantly visit the FIFA tickets web page to notice when it will begin.