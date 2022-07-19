Querataro take on Monterrey at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Queretaro for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Querataro vs Monterrey: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura

Querataro and Monterrey meet in the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Queretaro. The home team wants to get out of the bad situation they are currently in. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Querataro still don't know what it's like to win a game in the new Liga MX season, so far only one positive result, a recent draw against FC Juarez and the rest of the games were losses against Necaxa and Pachuca.

Monterrey are doing everything right so far with a pair of wins in a row after they started the new season with a loss against Santos Laguna on the road. Monterrey could win this game in the first half.

Querataro vs Monterrey: Date

Querataro and Monterrey play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura on Thursday, July 21 at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Queretaro. The home team must take advantage of home field to stop the visitors, but the Rayados are enjoying their winning streak.

Querataro vs Monterrey: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Querataro vs Monterrey at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, Querataro and Monterrey at the Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Queretaro on Thursday, July 21, will be broadcast in the US by VIX+

