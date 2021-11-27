A great number of Manchester United players reportedly feel betrayed by the club for not being part of the decision to let Ralf Rangnick take over. To top off the cake, they might have to deal with the new interim coach a little longer than expected.

Manchester United will get a new manager soon, and he will take over from the current caretaker, club legend, Michael Carrick. Starting from next week, the squad will be led by experienced German manager Ralf Rangnick, and the arrival of the 63-year-old gegenpressing virtuoso has apparently irritated some United players.

English news outlets The Times and Daily Star claim that certain Red Devils players are unhappy that they had been left in the dark regarding the selection of the club's new coach. It has been suggested that several individuals are dissatisfied because no one had asked about their opinion and personal preference, either in person or through their common WhatsApp group conversation.

The lack of contact between the players and the staff and hierarchy may be due to United's wish to keep the deal as private as possible, but the United players believe that team should have communicated with them about Rangnick's appointment, especially considering that he is anticipated to begin training sessions shortly.

Despite players' dissatisfaction, Ralf Rangnick could come to stay

Rangnick, who had recently left his position as Head of Sports and Development at Lokomotiv Moscow, could arrive in England over the next 48 hours, i.e once his visa documents are solved. Thus, he could make his Premier League managerial debut, leading the Red Devils against Arsenal on Thursday, December 2.

The former Leipzig boss, at first, had been expected to play a key influence in determining who would take over as Man Utd's full-time coach in the summer. As Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano suggested, the "Godfather of gegenpressing" will sign a six-month deal, with a contract clause that would allow him to continue working at Old Trafford, but under a new role of a club consultant.

However, a new and interesting detail has recently emerged, as Romano now claims that the German ace would not close the door on the head coach job, should the English club decide to hire him permanently. "Manchester United confirmed to Ralf Rangnick his ‘consultancy’ role from June 2022 until 2024 - but Ralf would be interested in taking the full-time manager role if offered," wrote the Italian journalist on Twitter.