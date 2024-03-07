Raphinha was one of the most significant signings in Barcelona’s history when the Spanish club decided to pay around $60 million to Leeds United to complete the transfer from the Premier League to La Liga.

Thus, the midfielder joined an extraordinary list of Brazilian stars who have played for Barcelona such as Ronaldo, Romario, Ronaldinho or Neymar. All of them left an impressive legacy for the Catalan team.

Now, in a great homage to his idols, Raphinha decided to make a very particular gesture during Barcelona’s official photo for the 2023-2024 season. The image has already gone viral worldwide.

Raphinha makes famous gesture with FC Barcelona

This week, FC Barcelona released the official photo of the squad for the 2023-24 season. A gesture from Raphinha immediately caught huge attention on social media as it was a clear message to other legends of the club.

A few years ago, during different official photos, Ronaldinho made that pose with his hands and was later replied by other stars such as Neymar or even Gerard Pique.

According to many reports, the gesture of Raphinha is clearly a tribute to his idol, Ronaldinho, who started that trend during the official photo of the club almost two decades ago. Now, it seems to be a new tradition.