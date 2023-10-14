Neymar was supposed to be the star of PSG when the French club paid a record $222 million transfer fee to Barcelona in 2017. However, the Brazilian player made more headlines because of massive scandals rather than his performances on the field.

As a consequence, the star decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain and signed a massive contract with Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo paved the way and Ney decided to follow that path.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr became the leader of Real Madrid after Karim Benzema went to Al Ittihad also to play in the Saudi Pro League. Off the field, the young player has lived very difficult moments receiving racist comments in Spain.

Now, during the qualifiers in South America for the 2026 World Cup, Neymar and Vinicius have sparked a huge controversy in Brazil.

Report: Neymar and Vinicius had a big party with women in Brazil

According to a report from journalist and presenter Matheus Baldi, there was a supposed party involving many players from Brazil’s national team after the match against Venezuela at Cuiaba.

The gathering with women would have been specifically organized by three Brazilian internationals: Neymar, Vinicius and Richarlison. “In a WhatsApp audio that is circulating through the city, a woman claims that Neymar stayed with Rebeca Ribeiro, Vinicius Jr stayed with Leticia Sogiro, and Richarlison stayed with Rita Lopes.”

Baldi said that, in a video which went viral in Cuiaba, some people are pointing out that the blonde woman in the images could be the influencer Leticia Sogiro leaving the hotel where the Brazilian national team was staying.

The report mentioned that Rebeca Ribeiro posted a photo with Neymar before the game calling him “brother” and, after all the controversy, she posted a video addressing the rumors to warn possible legal actions.

A few hours later, Sogiro confirmed to journalist Lucas Pasin she had the audio with Vinicius. Then, this Saturday, the model emphasized in an Instagram story that she was talking with Vini as they were friends.

This was the message posted by Leticia Sogiro on social media to clarify that part of the story. She decided to do it after many people linked her with a married player of the team (Neymar).

“I didn’t betray anyone! The information was maliciously leaked, and they began to link me to the image of another player who is married. As the facts were being completely distorted, I preferred to confirm the truth of what happened. Avoid defamatory information! I hate lies about me, and I never wanted to expose myself for that.”