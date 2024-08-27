Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 3

Rayo Vallecano will face Barcelona on Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season, and we’ve got all the details you need. From venue information to how you can watch the game live, whether on traditional TV or streaming services, this preview covers everything to ensure you don’t miss the action.
Barcelona have made an impressive start to their La Liga campaign, joining Celta Vigo as the only teams to secure victories in their first two matches. Their latest triumph, a 2-1 win over Athletic Club, was fueled by Lewandowski, who has already netted three goals in the opening two games. With this strong performance, Barcelona find themselves at the top of the standings, eager to solidify their position as league leaders.
Up next, they face Rayo Vallecano, a team that has also had a promising start, collecting four points from their first two matches. Rayo now have the opportunity to leapfrog to the top of the standings with a win over Barcelona, setting the stage for a compelling clash. While the task is daunting, Rayo will be motivated by the chance to make a statement early in the season.
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 5:30 AM (August 28)
Bangladesh: 3:30 AM (August 28)
Canada: 3:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:20 PM
India: 1:00 AM (August 28)
Indonesia: 3:30 AM (August 28)
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 3:30 AM (August 28)
Mexico: 1:30 AM (August 28)
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Nigeria: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
UAE: 11:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
USA: 3:30 PM (ET)
Daniel Cardenas Lindez of Rayo Vallecano – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Canada: TSN+
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: GXR World
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 4, Ziggo Sport 5
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Eleven 3, Portugal DAZN Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English
UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes