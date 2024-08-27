Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 3

Rayo Vallecano take on Barcelona in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming it live in your country.

Rayo Vallecano will face Barcelona on Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season, and we’ve got all the details you need. From venue information to how you can watch the game live, whether on traditional TV or streaming services, this preview covers everything to ensure you don’t miss the action.

Barcelona have made an impressive start to their La Liga campaign, joining Celta Vigo as the only teams to secure victories in their first two matches. Their latest triumph, a 2-1 win over Athletic Club, was fueled by Lewandowski, who has already netted three goals in the opening two games. With this strong performance, Barcelona find themselves at the top of the standings, eager to solidify their position as league leaders.

Up next, they face Rayo Vallecano, a team that has also had a promising start, collecting four points from their first two matches. Rayo now have the opportunity to leapfrog to the top of the standings with a win over Barcelona, setting the stage for a compelling clash. While the task is daunting, Rayo will be motivated by the chance to make a statement early in the season.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 5:30 AM (August 28)

Bangladesh: 3:30 AM (August 28)

Canada: 3:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:20 PM

India: 1:00 AM (August 28)

Indonesia: 3:30 AM (August 28)

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM (August 28)

Mexico: 1:30 AM (August 28)

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Daniel Cardenas Lindez of Rayo Vallecano – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Canada: TSN+

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 4, Ziggo Sport 5

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Eleven 3, Portugal DAZN Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

