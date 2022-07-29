The Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and DFB-Pokal champions Red Bull Leipzig will face each other in the DFL-Supercup final. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The new version of Bayern Munich, without Robert Lewandowski but with Sadio Mane (in what was undoubtedly a very favorable change for the Bavarian team) will have their first official game of this 2022/2023 season when they define the DFL-Supercup final German.
Their rivals will be Red Bull Leipzig, a team that has grown a lot in recent years, positioning itself as one of the best in Germany, although still without being able to beat Borussia Dortmund, much less their rivals in this game, Bayern Munich. Without a doubt, their goal will be to be the best teams in Germany and a good start in search of that is to win this final.
RB Leipzig vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
RB Leipzig will face Bayern in this 2022 DFL-Supercup final game this Saturday, July 30 at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany.
Australia: 4:30 AM (31 July)
Bangladesh: 12:30 AM (31 July)
Burundi: 8:30 PM
Cameroon: 7:30 PM
Canada: 2:30 PM
Fiji: 6:30 AM (31 July)
France: 8:30 PM
Gambia: 6:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 6:30 PM
India: 12 AM (31 July)
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Italy: 8:30 PM
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Malawi: 8:30 PM
Malta: 8:30 PM
Mauritius: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 AM (31 July)
Netherlands: 8:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (31 July)
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Pakistan: 12:30 AM (31 July)
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Rwanda: 8:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 2:30 AM (31 July)
Solomon Islands: 5:30 AM (31 July)
South Africa: 8:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 12 AM (31 July)
Tanzania: 9:30 PM
Uganda: 9:30 PM
UK: 7:30 PM
United States: 2:30 PM (ET)
Zambia: 7:30 PM
RB Leipzig vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Burundi: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Cameroon: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Canada: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World
Fiyi: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, Sat.1
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV
International: Onefootball
Ireland: Sky Sports Mix, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Malawi: StarTimes App
Mauritius: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Pakistan: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Sierra Leonae: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, #Vamos
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Tanzania: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Uganda: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Football
United States: ESPN+
Zambia: StarTimes App