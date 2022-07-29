RB Leipzig will play against Bayern Munich in what will be a 2022 DFL-Supercup final game at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022 DFL-Supercup in your country

The Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and DFB-Pokal champions Red Bull Leipzig will face each other in the DFL-Supercup final. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The new version of Bayern Munich, without Robert Lewandowski but with Sadio Mane (in what was undoubtedly a very favorable change for the Bavarian team) will have their first official game of this 2022/2023 season when they define the DFL-Supercup final German.

Their rivals will be Red Bull Leipzig, a team that has grown a lot in recent years, positioning itself as one of the best in Germany, although still without being able to beat Borussia Dortmund, much less their rivals in this game, Bayern Munich. Without a doubt, their goal will be to be the best teams in Germany and a good start in search of that is to win this final.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

RB Leipzig will face Bayern in this 2022 DFL-Supercup final game this Saturday, July 30 at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany.

Australia: 4:30 AM (31 July)

Bangladesh: 12:30 AM (31 July)

Burundi: 8:30 PM

Cameroon: 7:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM

Fiji: 6:30 AM (31 July)

France: 8:30 PM

Gambia: 6:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

India: 12 AM (31 July)

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Malawi: 8:30 PM

Malta: 8:30 PM

Mauritius: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 AM (31 July)

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (31 July)

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Pakistan: 12:30 AM (31 July)

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Rwanda: 8:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 2:30 AM (31 July)

Solomon Islands: 5:30 AM (31 July)

South Africa: 8:30 PM

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 12 AM (31 July)

Tanzania: 9:30 PM

Uganda: 9:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:30 PM

RB Leipzig vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Burundi: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Cameroon: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World

Fiyi: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, Sat.1

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV

International: Onefootball

Ireland: Sky Sports Mix, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Malawi: StarTimes App

Mauritius: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Pakistan: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes World Football

Sierra Leonae: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, #Vamos

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Tanzania: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Uganda: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Football

United States: ESPN+

Zambia: StarTimes App

