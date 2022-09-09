Borussia Dortmund will visit RB Leipzig for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

RB Leipzig will receive Borussia Dortmund in what will be one of the most interesting games that will take place in the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Borussia Dortmund are one of the leaders (the others are Freiburg) that have this 2022/2023 Bundesliga season. In five games they had 4 wins and 1 loss for a total of 12 points. With Bayern Munich close behind (they currently have 11), winning will be huge if they want to stay at the top of the standings.

Leipzig have had a pretty bad start to the season. They were not expected to fight for the first places, but they were expected to be at least in qualifying positions for the international cups. At the moment they have 5 points, product of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 losses. Definitely, they need to improve a lot.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time

RB Leipzig will play against Borussia Dortmund for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga, this Saturday, September 10 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany.

Australia: 11:30 PM

Bahamas: 9:30 AM

Bangladesh: 5:30 PM

Barbados: 9:30 AM

Belize: 7:30 AM

Botswana: 3:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 AM

Brunei: 9:30 PM

Burundi: 3:30 PM

Cameroon: 3:30 PM

Canada: 9:30 AM

Eswatini: 3:30 PM

Ethiopia: 3:30 PM

Fiji: 1:30 AM (September 11)

France: 3:30 PM

Gambia: 1:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

Guyana: 9:30 AM

India: 7 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Jamaica: 9:30 AM

Kenya: 4:30 PM

Lesotho: 3:30 PM

Liberia: 1:30 PM

Malawi: 3:30 PM

Malaysia: 9:30 PM

Malta: 3:30 PM

Mauritius: 3:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM

Namibia: 3:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (September 11)

Nigeria: 2:30 PM

Pakistan: 6:30 PM

Papua New Guinea: 11:30 PM

Philippines: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Rwanda: 3:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 1:30 PM

Singapore: 9:30 PM

Solomon Islands: 12:30 AM (September 11)

South Africa: 3:30 PM

South Sudan: 3:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 7 PM

Sudan: 3:30 PM

Tanzania: 4:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:30 AM

Uganda: 4:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM (ET)

Zambia: 2:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 2:30 PM

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Burundi: Startimes Sports Premium

Cameroon: StarTimes App

Canada: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 3

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Italy: Sky Sport Action, NOW TV

Kenya: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Malawi: StarTimes App

Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Pakistan: Sony LIV

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Rwanda: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Sierra Leone: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD

Spain: #Let's go

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV

Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6

Tanzania: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Uganda: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

USA: ESPN+

Zambia: StarTimes App

