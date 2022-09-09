RB Leipzig will receive Borussia Dortmund in what will be one of the most interesting games that will take place in the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Borussia Dortmund are one of the leaders (the others are Freiburg) that have this 2022/2023 Bundesliga season. In five games they had 4 wins and 1 loss for a total of 12 points. With Bayern Munich close behind (they currently have 11), winning will be huge if they want to stay at the top of the standings.
Leipzig have had a pretty bad start to the season. They were not expected to fight for the first places, but they were expected to be at least in qualifying positions for the international cups. At the moment they have 5 points, product of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 losses. Definitely, they need to improve a lot.
RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time
RB Leipzig will play against Borussia Dortmund for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga, this Saturday, September 10 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany.
Australia: 11:30 PM
Bahamas: 9:30 AM
Bangladesh: 5:30 PM
Barbados: 9:30 AM
Belize: 7:30 AM
Botswana: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Brunei: 9:30 PM
Burundi: 3:30 PM
Cameroon: 3:30 PM
Canada: 9:30 AM
Eswatini: 3:30 PM
Ethiopia: 3:30 PM
Fiji: 1:30 AM (September 11)
France: 3:30 PM
Gambia: 1:30 PM
Germany: 3:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
Guyana: 9:30 AM
India: 7 PM
Ireland: 2:30 PM
Italy: 3:30 PM
Jamaica: 9:30 AM
Kenya: 4:30 PM
Lesotho: 3:30 PM
Liberia: 1:30 PM
Malawi: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 9:30 PM
Malta: 3:30 PM
Mauritius: 3:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 AM
Namibia: 3:30 PM
Netherlands: 3:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM (September 11)
Nigeria: 2:30 PM
Pakistan: 6:30 PM
Papua New Guinea: 11:30 PM
Philippines: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 2:30 PM
Rwanda: 3:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 9:30 PM
Solomon Islands: 12:30 AM (September 11)
South Africa: 3:30 PM
South Sudan: 3:30 PM
Spain: 3:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 7 PM
Sudan: 3:30 PM
Tanzania: 4:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 9:30 AM
Uganda: 4:30 PM
UK: 2:30 PM
United States: 9:30 AM (ET)
Zambia: 2:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 2:30 PM
RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Burundi: Startimes Sports Premium
Cameroon: StarTimes App
Canada: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now
Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 3
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Italy: Sky Sport Action, NOW TV
Kenya: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Malawi: StarTimes App
Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Pakistan: Sony LIV
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Rwanda: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Sierra Leone: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD
Spain: #Let's go
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV
Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6
Tanzania: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Uganda: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
USA: ESPN+
Zambia: StarTimes App