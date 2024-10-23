RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

RB Leipzig face Liverpool in a League stage Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find here everything you need to know, including the match schedule, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

RB Leipzig face off against Liverpool in the highly anticipated League stage Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans eager to catch the action can tune in on television or stream the game through various platforms. Find out here the viewing options in your country.

While Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich is the headline match of Matchday 3, the Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig clash is another exciting contest to watch. Liverpool, with a perfect six points from two games, are looking to maintain their dominant form and remain at the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig are still searching for their first points of the campaign. Despite the daunting challenge of facing the in-form Reds, Leipzig will be eager to pull off an upset and get back on track in this pivotal group stage encounter.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 24)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 24)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 24)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 24)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 24)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 24)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports 2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 3

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: RTE Player, discovery+, discovery+ App, RTE 2, TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Caliente TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Paramount+, ViX