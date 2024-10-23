Trending topics:
UEFA Champions League

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

RB Leipzig face Liverpool in a League stage Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find here everything you need to know, including the match schedule, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Liverpool's Curtis Jones
© IMAGO / NurPhotoLiverpool's Curtis Jones

By Leonardo Herrera

RB Leipzig face off against Liverpool in the highly anticipated League stage Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans eager to catch the action can tune in on television or stream the game through various platforms. Find out here the viewing options in your country.

[Watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live in the USA on Paramount+]

While Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich is the headline match of Matchday 3, the Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig clash is another exciting contest to watch. Liverpool, with a perfect six points from two games, are looking to maintain their dominant form and remain at the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig are still searching for their first points of the campaign. Despite the daunting challenge of facing the in-form Reds, Leipzig will be eager to pull off an upset and get back on track in this pivotal group stage encounter.

Advertisement

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 24)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 24)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 24)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 24)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 24)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 24)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig – IMAGO / HJS

Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig – IMAGO / HJS

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports 2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 3

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: RTE Player, discovery+, discovery+ App, RTE 2, TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Advertisement

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Caliente TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Paramount+, ViX

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

￼￼NBA News: Bronny James sends a heartfelt message to Lakers fans after debut alongside LeBron
NBA

￼￼NBA News: Bronny James sends a heartfelt message to Lakers fans after debut alongside LeBron

NFL News: Cooper Kupp sends clear message to Los Angeles Rams about possible blockbuster trade
NFL

NFL News: Cooper Kupp sends clear message to Los Angeles Rams about possible blockbuster trade

NFL News: Texans sign former Super Bowl champion to help QB CJ Stroud
NFL

NFL News: Texans sign former Super Bowl champion to help QB CJ Stroud

MLB: LA Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela dies at 63, leaving behind a legacy of incredible stats and notoriety as a Mexican athlete
MLB

MLB: LA Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela dies at 63, leaving behind a legacy of incredible stats and notoriety as a Mexican athlete

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo