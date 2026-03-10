Where to watch Atalanta vs Bayern in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Atalanta play against Bayern in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

One of the most compelling matchups in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 features Bayern Munich, a perennial contender aiming for another deep run after finishing second in their group to secure direct qualification.

Standing in their way is Atalanta, who arrive with momentum after a convincing knockout of Borussia Dortmund. With Bayern chasing another European title and Atalanta eager to prove they belong among the continent’s elite, this clash promises high stakes and must-watch action.

When will the Atalanta vs Bayern match be played?

Atalanta receive Bayern this Tuesday, March 10, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The game is set to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Gianluca Scamacca of Atalanta – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Atalanta vs Bayern: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Atalanta vs Bayern in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Atalanta and Bayern. Catch all the action live on Fubo. Other options: Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network and ViX.