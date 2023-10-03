RB Leipzig will receive Manchester City this Wednesday, October 4 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
This is the most eagerly anticipated match in Group G, featuring two leading contenders for the top spot. Adding to the excitement, it’s a chance for RB Leipzig to seek revenge for their elimination in the round of 16 during the last edition, where the Germans were knocked out, losing the second-leg game 7-0.
The circumstances have changed significantly, and Leipzig is now fully prepared for this opportunity for payback. Manchester City are well aware that their matches against this formidable opponent will play a pivotal role in determining the group’s leader. Both teams began their campaigns with impressive 3-1 victories in Matchday 1, setting the stage for a showdown for the group’s top position.
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 5)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 5)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 5)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 5)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 5)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 5)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 5)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 5)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, Servus TV, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App
Italy: Sky Sport 254, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Extra, HBO Max, TNT Sports, TNT Go
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
Serbia: HRT 2
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3
Spain: Movistar Champions League 4, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play
Switzerland: 3 Plus TV, Blue Sport 3 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, discovery+
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX