Newcastle vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Newcastle play against PSG this Wednesday, October 4 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

There is significant anticipation surrounding Newcastle’s second game, which also marks their first at home, as they make their return to international competition after several seasons. This excitement is particularly high following their hard-fought draw as the visiting team against AC Milan on Matchday 1.

Now, they face a formidable challenge ahead, with Paris Saint-Germain (considered one of the top favorites to win the group) as their opponents. The Parisian team began their campaign with an impressive 2-0 victory at home against Borussia Dortmund, and they aim to secure another 3 points to solidify their position at the top of the group.

Newcastle vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 5)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 5)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 5)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 5)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 5)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 5)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 5)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 5)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Newcastle vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Next Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, RMC Sport en direct, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 2, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App, Virgin TV Go

Israel: 5Stars

Italy: Sky Sport 253, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calico, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: HBO Max, Star+, Cinemax

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Champions League 6, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Blue Sport 5 Live, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: discovery+, BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ App

USA: Paramount+, ViX