Newcastle play against PSG this Wednesday, October 4 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
There is significant anticipation surrounding Newcastle’s second game, which also marks their first at home, as they make their return to international competition after several seasons. This excitement is particularly high following their hard-fought draw as the visiting team against AC Milan on Matchday 1.
Now, they face a formidable challenge ahead, with Paris Saint-Germain (considered one of the top favorites to win the group) as their opponents. The Parisian team began their campaign with an impressive 2-0 victory at home against Borussia Dortmund, and they aim to secure another 3 points to solidify their position at the top of the group.
Newcastle vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 5)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 5)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 5)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 5)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 5)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 5)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 5)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 5)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Newcastle vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Next Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, RMC Sport en direct, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 2, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App, Virgin TV Go
Israel: 5Stars
Italy: Sky Sport 253, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calico, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: HBO Max, Star+, Cinemax
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar Champions League 6, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Blue Sport 5 Live, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: discovery+, BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ App
USA: Paramount+, ViX