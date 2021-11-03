RB Leipzig and Paris Saint Germain meet today at the Red Bull Arena for Matchday 4 of UEFA Champions League 2021/22. Here, find out everything there's to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

RB Leipzig and Paris Saint Germain face each other today at Red Bull Arena for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage. The visitors will be without Lionel Messi, who's recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered against Lille for the Ligue 1. Find out here everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The hosts are at the bottom of the standings with no wins in three matches so far. They need to add points if they want to remain in the competition for the top two spots of Group A. If they lose, they will be out.

Last time out, they were close to upsetting the French giants but Paris turned things around with goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. With that win, PSG are at the top of the group but they still need to win to get closer to the qualifying, especially with Manchester City just one point behind.

RB Leipzig vs PSG: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET).

Location: Red Bull Arena Leipzig

RB Leipzig vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

RB Leipzig vs PSG: Storylines

These two teams have faced each other four times before in the Champions League, the Parisians have the advantage in the all-time series with three wins, while RB Leipzig have one triumph. They met two weeks ago, with PSG clinching a dramatic 3-2 win thanks to a double from Lionel Messi.

How to watch or live stream RB Leipzig vs PSG in the US

The match between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint Germain for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 to be played on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Paramount+, Univision, TUDNxtra.

RB Leipzig vs PSG: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Paris Saint Germain are the favorites to win this match with odds of +135, while RB Leipzig have odds of +185. A tie would end up in a +270 payout.

FanDuel RB Leipzig +185 Tie +270 PSG +135

*Odds by FanDuel