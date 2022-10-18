It is known that Real Madrid always wanted Neymar to play for them, but Barcelona won the race back in 2013 to sign the Brazilian and the Merengues president has just revealed the reason why.

The rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona has been always really tough and of course this includes the fight for players. Back in 2011, both teams tried to sign Neymar, but two years later he decided to join the Blaugranas and now the Merengues president has revealed the reason why he took that decision.

There is a huge story between both clubs regarding players who wore both jerseys. Some big names like Ronaldo, Figo, Luis Enrique, amongst others, dressed up for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, so the clubs are always fighting for the best pieces available in the market.

Back in 2011, the Spanish clubs had a new target: Neymar. The Brazilian star was tempted by both teams, but it was finally Barcelona who signed him and now Real Madrid's president has revealed what they did to win the race.

Florentino Perez reveals why Neymar decided to sign with Barcelona instead of Real Madrid

Florentino Perez is probably one of the most successful soccer presidents around the world. He has built some super squads throughout history, but of course he has failures and Neymar is undoubtedly one of those.

In 2011, Neymar was a rising star in Brazil with Santos FC. Tons of clubs made him the most valuable target, but Real Madrid and Barcelona were the top candidates to acquire him.

After a long fight that lasted two years, Barcelona won the race against their biggest rivals and signed the Brazilian forward. Now, Florentino Perez revealed why Neymar took the decision in 2013 to join the Blaugranas.

"Back in 2011, Real Madrid sent an offer to Santos for Neymar. I think it was around 45 millions," said Florentino Perez after the Ballon d'Or ceremony. "Players go to where they want. Neymar wanted Barcelona and that's why he signed with them. Our offer in 2011 was for 45 millions; not 60 millions as it was said."