Real Madrid have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January before Juventus bagged $80m for the coveted striker. Here, check out the two reasons behind their decision.

In what has been a rather slow winter transfer window - except for the deadline day - Dusan Vlahovic was probably the biggest name on the market before he signed for Juventus. However, things could have gone differently for the striker.

The 22-year-old sensation has been heavily linked to Arsenal in the past month but it seems that he could have made an even bigger move to Real Madrid. According to Jesus Gallego of Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, Fiorentina have offered Vlahovic to Los Blancos before The Old Lady submitted an offer.

The report claims that the Florence outfit preferred to sell their top player to the LaLiga giants not only to prevent the Serie A rivals from landing their star but also to cash in more money. However, Real Madrid had two reasons to pass on Vlahovic.

Real Madrid's priority target is Kylian Mbappe

According to the report, Real Madrid's intention to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer is one of the reasons why they turned down the opportunity given by Fiorentina. Vlahovic has apparently been on their radar before but Los Blancos prefer to wait and land who has been their priority target all these years.

Real Madrid didn't want to change things at this point of the season

It's also understood that Real Madrid are satisfied with their attack this season and would prefer to make changes when the 2022-23 concludes and not before then. The team has been doing well so far and still has a lot of challenges on the horizon. Karim Benzema has been prolific and Vinicius Junior is having his best season at the Santiago Bernabeu, so they didn't see why they needed to change that.