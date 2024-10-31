NFL Rumors: Mike Tomlin's Steelers interested in three WRs to help Russell Wilson before trade deadline

The 2024 NFL trade deadline is approaching, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to add a new reinforcement among three names to give Mike Tomlin more options in the squad, which features Russell Wilson as a star player.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to bolster their offence by adding a receiver to replace the steady presence of George Pickens. The trade deadline is 5 November and head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for a new addition to help quarterback Russell Wilson go far in the 2024 NFL season.

In recent days, players such as San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams, who eventually joined Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets, have been linked to the Steelers. After some failed attempts, the Steelers have several open negotiating fronts, according to sources.

According to NFL expert Tony Pauline from Sportskeeda, the three targets identified to be new wide receivers for the Steelers are Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos), Darius Slayton (New York Giants), and Mike Williams (New York Jets).

Only one of those three could come to the Pittsburgh franchise. Slayton faced the Steelers on Monday Night Football. The 28-year-old receiver is in the final year of his contract with the Giants and had four receptions for 108 yards in the game against Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network, the New York franchise would only part with him if an impressive offer came along.

Sutton could be reunited with Wilson

Sutton shared two years with quarterback Wilson with the DenverBroncos, from whom he caught 10 touchdown passes last season. However, his arrival is complicated by his high price tag. As for all three players, he is the ideal one to arrive due to the fact that he would have virtually no learning curve to understand the Steelers’ starting quarterback moves.

Williams could arrive to Steelers as blockbuster trade

Jets wide receiver Williams is the closest player to the Steelers. He was added by the New York franchise in the offseason on a one-year deal, but fell out of consideration after Adams’ arrival, so joining Tomlin’s team could mean a fresh start. In the current 2024 NFL season, Williams has 11 receptions for 160 yards in eight games (two starts).

Steelers want to make a step up in quality

Steelers general manager Omar Khan has already invested heavily to improve the team’s roster and try to win their first Super Bowl in 15 years, displacing Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs dynasty. A new receiver would add depth to the roster and provide more passing options for Wilson, who has already shown he can connect with offensive linemen like Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson.