Real Madrid will face Alaves today, February 19 for the Matchday 25 of this 2021/2022 La Liga season. Find out here the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Real Madrid and Alaves will face each other today, February 19 at 3:00 PM (ET) at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in a game valid for Matchday 25. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 La Liga game live in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The "Merengues" continue as leaders of La Liga, although the difference with Sevilla, who are second, has been shortened a lot in recent Matchdays. The team led by Carlo Ancelotti wants to continue leading in La Liga, and leave behind the game they played during the week against Paris Saint-Germain in which they lost 1-0 and were much inferior to their rivals.

In the case of Alaves, they fight to stay in the first division. If the season ended at this time, the "Albiazules" would be relegated to the second division. They currently have 20 points and are 4 behind Granada and 5 behind Getafe, the last two teams that would be saved from being relegated.

Real Madrid vs Alaves: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Real Madrid vs Alaves: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Alaves: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As could be expected taking into account what both teams have been throughout history. Real Madrid are large dominators of the statistics between both. In fact, in a total of 35 games, Alaves have only been able to win 5 times, while the "Merengues" have won in 28 opportunities. In addition, there have been 2 draws.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Real Madrid vs Alaves in the US

This game between Real Madrid and Alaves to be played today, February 19 at 3:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 25 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ABC.

Real Madrid vs Alaves: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Real Madrid are the favorites with -450 odds, while Alaves have +1300. A tie would finish in a +550 payout.

DraftKings Real Madrid -450 Tie +550 Alaves +1300

*Odds via DraftKings