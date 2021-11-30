Real Madrid will host Athletic Club for Matchday 9 of La Liga 2021/22 at Santiago Bernabeu. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Real Madrid will host Athletic Club at Santiago Bernabeu for Matchday 9 of La Liga 2021/22. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how you can watch it in the US.

Los Blancos are the leaders of La Liga standings with 33 points. So far, they have registered 10 wins, three draws and have only lost once. They are coming to this match after defeating Sevilla 2-1 at home. Vinicius Jr. have been the star of the team with nine goals in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club are eighth in the table with 20 points, three points below FC Barcelona. Bilbao drew their last two league games against Levante 0-0 and Granada 2-2. They will try to break that run with a win in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Time: 3.00 PM (ET).

Location: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Storylines

These two clubs have a rich history and they have faced each other 202 times in all-competitions. Real Madrid have won 103 matches in the series, while Athletic have beat them on 62 occasions. They have drawn 36 times. Their last meet took place in May, when Madrid won 1-0 as visitors.

How to watch or live stream Real Madrid vs Athletic Club in the US

The match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club for the Matchday 9 of La Liga 2021/22 season to be played on Wednesday, December 1 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by ESPN+.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Real Madrid are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -240, while Athletic Club have odds of +700. A tie would end up in a +350 payout.