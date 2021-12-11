Real Madrid will host table leaders Barcelona at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid on Matchday 13 of the 2021-22 Women's Primera Division season. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Women's El Clasico game, such as the preview, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free online.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona
- Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Start Time: 6:00 AM (ET)
- Location: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid
- Live Stream: Ata Football (Free Trial), FuboTV (Free Trial)
- TV Channel: NBCSN
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US
ET: 6:00 AM
CT: 5:00 AM
MT: 4:00 AM
PT: 3:00 AM
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Match Preview and Storylines
This will be their fifth Primera Division meeting. Interestingly, Barcelona are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all four of their previous duels so far; Real Madrid are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.
In their last five fixtures, Real Madrid have managed four victories, in addition to one draw (WWWDW). Meanwhile, Barcelona have been in impressive form recently, emerging triumphant in all five of their previous league matches (WWWWW). A fascinating fact is that the Catalan side are yet to suffer their first Primera Division defeat this season.
The Whites currently sit in ninth place in the Women's Primera Division table with 17 points in 12 matches so far. On the other hand, the Blaugrana are placed eight positions above them, on top of the Women's Primera Division with 36 points won in 12 games in the 2021-22 campaign.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Stream
The 2021-22 Women's Primera Division Matchday 13 El Clasico derby game between Real Madrid and Barcelona, to be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid on Sunday, will be broadcast by Ata Football (Free Trial), fuboTV (7-day Free Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBCSN.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Predictions and Odds
The odds are heavily in favor of Barcelona. Caliente see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -4000 odds to grab another win in the season. The home side Real Madrid have a whopping +3000 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 13, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +1000 payout.
|Caliente
|Real Madrid
|+3000
|Tie
|+1000
|Barcelona
|-4000
* Odds by Caliente