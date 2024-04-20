Real Madrid will receive Barcelona for the Matchday 32 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your country.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 La Liga Matchday 32

A new edition of “El Clasico” is set for this Sunday, April 21st, as Real Madrid and Barcelona clash on Matchday 32 of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. This preview offers a thorough examination of the match, covering venue specifics, alongside a range of television and live streaming alternatives accessible in your region.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It’s a pivotal showdown that could shape the outcome of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. The two contenders for the championship title collide in a match brimming with anticipation. Each team enters with contrasting spirits following their UEFA Champions League performances this week.

At the summit, leaders Real Madrid (78 points) have navigated through a challenging series to eliminate Manchester City. Meanwhile, Barcelona (70 points) suffered a significant setback against Paris Saint-Germain, leaving La Liga as their sole attainable objective. Undoubtedly, this match carries immense significance with plenty at stake.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 22)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 22)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 22)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 22)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 22)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Canada: RDS App, TSN3, TSN4, TSN+, RDS 2

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports ROI 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV 2, M+ LALIGA TV

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes