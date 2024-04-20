A new edition of “El Clasico” is set for this Sunday, April 21st, as Real Madrid and Barcelona clash on Matchday 32 of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. This preview offers a thorough examination of the match, covering venue specifics, alongside a range of television and live streaming alternatives accessible in your region.
It’s a pivotal showdown that could shape the outcome of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. The two contenders for the championship title collide in a match brimming with anticipation. Each team enters with contrasting spirits following their UEFA Champions League performances this week.
At the summit, leaders Real Madrid (78 points) have navigated through a challenging series to eliminate Manchester City. Meanwhile, Barcelona (70 points) suffered a significant setback against Paris Saint-Germain, leaving La Liga as their sole attainable objective. Undoubtedly, this match carries immense significance with plenty at stake.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (April 22)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 22)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 9:30 AM (April 22)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 22)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 22)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Canada: RDS App, TSN3, TSN4, TSN+, RDS 2
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports ROI 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV 2, M+ LALIGA TV
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes