Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund in a League stage Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find here everything you need to know, including the match schedule, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

As the 2023/2024 Champions League reaches a thrilling climax, one of the most anticipated matchups is set to unfold: Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid, fresh off a surprising defeat to Lille in their last outing, is eager to regain their footing and secure a crucial three points against a familiar foe.

On the other hand, Dortmund are riding high after a perfect start to the tournament, having won both of their matches convincingly, with an impressive tally of 10 goals scored and just one conceded. As the leaders in the group, they know they’ll need to be at their best to contend with one of the elite teams in European soccer.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 23)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 23)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 23)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy – IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 2

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Sport 24

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254

Mexico: Max, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, ViX, UniMás