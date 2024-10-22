Trending topics:
UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund in a League stage Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find here everything you need to know, including the match schedule, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© IMAGO / nogueirafotoKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

By Leonardo Herrera

Real Madrid will square off against Borussia Dortmund in the highly anticipated League stage Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League group stage. Find out here the viewing options, via traditional tv or live streaming, in your country.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

As the 2023/2024 Champions League reaches a thrilling climax, one of the most anticipated matchups is set to unfold: Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid, fresh off a surprising defeat to Lille in their last outing, is eager to regain their footing and secure a crucial three points against a familiar foe.

On the other hand, Dortmund are riding high after a perfect start to the tournament, having won both of their matches convincingly, with an impressive tally of 10 goals scored and just one conceded. As the leaders in the group, they know they’ll need to be at their best to contend with one of the elite teams in European soccer.

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 23)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 23)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 23)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy – IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy – IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 2

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Sport 24

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254

Mexico: Max, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, ViX, UniMás

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

PSG vs PSV: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

PSG vs PSV: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Juventus vs Stuttgart: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Juventus vs Stuttgart: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Aston Villa vs Bologna: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Aston Villa vs Bologna: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo