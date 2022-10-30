Real Madrid will face Celtics for the Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

For the Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Real Madrid will receive Celtic. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Following their Matchday 5 loss to RB Leipzig, Real Madrid were unable to secure first place in Group F. However, with Shakhtar tied, they ensured progress. However, if they don't win this game, and the German team wins, they could be second.

That is why they need the victory and they have an unbeatable chance since they will face the weakest team in the group and, as if that were not enough, they no longer play for anything. Celtic were barely able to get 2 points out of a possible 15, and even if they won, they would be last and with no chance of qualifying for the Europa League.

Real Madrid vs Celtic: Date

This game between Real Madrid and Celtic for the UEFA Champions League group stage phase will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain this Wednesday, November 2 at 1:45 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Celtic: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:45 PM

CT: 12:45 PM

MT: 11:45 AM

PT: 10:45 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Celtic

This UEFA Champions League group stage game between Real Madrid and Celtic can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), while if you are in Canada or Germany, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options in the US: UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App, VIX+, TUDN.com.

