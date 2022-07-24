Real Madrid will play against Club America this Tuesday, July 26, in club friendly game. Here, you can take a look at the possible lineups of both teams for this very interesting game.

In other pre-season friendly of this summer 2022, the La Liga and UEFA Champions League champions, Real Madrid, and Club America will face each other this Tuesday, July 26. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this interesting friendly game. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

Real Madrid's season was truly successful. Much more than anticipated. In fact, there were not a few who considered that the "Merengues" would make a transition season to be able to put together a more competitive team in 2022/2023. It was not what happened since in addition to La Liga, Real Madrid won the UCL and of course they want to prepare to continue on this path next season.

America are having a great chance to face the best teams in Europe, a privilege undoubtedly reserved for few teams in Concacaf. Although perhaps the best thing would have been to have these games prior to the start of Apertura 2022 to serve as preparation, the truth is that this important preparation with great teams will serve to strengthen the Mexican team.

Real Madrid Probable lineup

Karim Benzema will be able to play against America, although it is more likely that he will enter in the second half. Who will not be available is Dani Carvajal due to an ankle problem. Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Ferland Mendy would be starters again, and probably Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo will continue to be the three strikers.

Real Madrid possible starting XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Hazard, Vinicius

Club America probable lineup

For this game, Club America would be thinking of a team similar to the one in the last games. The only changes would be the income of Jonathan dos Santos and Alvaro Fidalgo.

Club America possible starting XI: Ochoa; J Sanchez, Lara, Araujo, Fuentes; R Sanchez, Dos Santos; Zendejas, Valdes, Fidalgo; Martin

