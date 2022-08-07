Real Madrid will face Eintrach Frankfurt for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Real Madrid vs Eintrach Frankfurt: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022 UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid will play against Eintrach Frankfurt in what will be the 2022 UEFA Super Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial); while if you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The two champions of last season's UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid, finally face each other; and that of the Europa League, Eintrach Frankfurt. On the Spanish side, it will be the first important game of this season, and they arrive with a good start after playing several friendlies against strong teams.

Eintrach Frankfurt are a real unknown. Last season they had very good games, highlighting the victory against Barcelona at the Camp Nou. However, contrary to what many expected, in their first game for the Bundesliga they lost categorically 6-1 against Bayern Munich. We'll see if the Germans have something better to show in the biggest game in their history.

Real Madrid vs Eintrach Frankfurt: Date

This 2022 UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Eintrach Frankfurt will be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, August 10 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Eintrach Frankfurt: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Eintrach Frankfurt

You can see this 2022 UEFA Super Cup game between Real Madrid and Eintrach Frankfurt the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada. Other options for the US: TUDN USA, Univision NOW, Univision, CBS Sports Network, TUDN.com, TUDN App.

