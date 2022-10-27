Real Madrid will host Girona for the Matchday 12 of 2022-2023 La Liga season. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Real Madrid will receive Girona in what will be the Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 La Liga season. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in Italy, Japan and Germany on DAZN.

The "Merengues" are still at the top of the standings in La Liga. They currently have 31 points, product of 10 wins and 1 draw in 11 games played. They were undefeated in the season, but for Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League they lost their first game of 2022/2023 3-2 against RB Leipzig. That is why now they want to recover from that fall.

They have a good chance as their rivals are one of the weakest teams so far in the season. Girona currently occupies position 18, with which for the time being they would be relegated. They have 9 points, they have 1 less than Almeria, Sevilla, Getafe and Espanyol, so with the victory they could get out of that uncomfortable position.

Real Madrid vs Girona: Date

This game corresponding to Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 La Liga season between Real Madrid and Girona that will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu will be played on Sunday, October 30 at 10:15 AM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Girona: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Girona

The game that Real Madrid and Girona will play for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 La Liga season will be broadcast in Italy, Germany and Japan on DAZN. Options in the United States: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.

