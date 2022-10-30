Real Madrid will receive Girona at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 La Liga to separate from Barcelona. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

The lead is now shared between the two biggest clubs in the 2022-2023 La Liga, which means Real Madrid need points to stay alone at the top. In this case, they will battle Girona at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Matchday 12. Stay here to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) will be available.

Real Madrid appear now as a co-leader in the standings thanks to Barcelona’s last-minute win visiting Valencia. But that should not be a problem since the Merengues arrive as huge favorites to take the victory. This will be an important game to see where the focus is coming from a loss against RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Even though they left their undefeated status back in Germany, in the Spanish league they have been spotless.

Girona, instead, are heavily-underdogs in this occasion. Only one team, Elche, has been worse than them in what makes this a way too high mountain to climb. The Catalan side will travel to Madrid with six consecutive matches without a triumph, so it’s no surprise they are 19th. On the road they register one tie to go with four defeats.

Real Madrid vs Girona: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid will host Girona at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 La Liga this Sunday, October 30.

Argentina: 12:15 PM

Australia: 2:15 AM (October 31)

Bangladesh: 9:15 PM

Belgium: 5:15 PM

Brazil: 12:15 PM

Cameroon: 4:15 PM

Canada: 11:15 AM

Costa Rica: 9:15 AM

Croatia: 5:15 PM

Denmark: 5:15 PM

Ecuador: 10:15 AM

Egypt: 5:15 PM

France: 5:15 PM

Germany: 5:15 PM

Ghana: 3:15 PM

India: 8:45 PM

Indonesia: 11:15 PM

Iran: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 4:15 PM

Israel: 5:15 PM

Italy: 5:15 PM

Jamaica: 10:15 AM

Japan: 12:15 AM (October 31)

Kenya: 6:15 PM

Malaysia: 11:15 PM

Mexico: 10:15 AM

Morocco: 4:15 PM

Netherlands: 5:15 PM

New Zealand: 4:15 AM (October 31)

Nigeria: 4:15 PM

Norway: 5:15 PM

Poland: 5:15 PM

Portugal: 4:15 PM

Qatar: 6:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:15 PM

Senegal: 3:15 PM

Serbia: 5:15 PM

Singapore: 11:15 PM

South Africa: 5:15 PM

South Korea: 12:15 AM (October 31)

Spain: 5:15 PM

Sweden: 5:15 PM

Switzerland: 5:15 PM

Tanzania: 6:15 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:15 AM

Tunisia: 4:15 PM

Uganda: 6:15 PM

UAE: 7:15 PM

UK : 4:15 PM

United States: 11:15 AM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Girona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2, LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Japan: WOWOW Live, DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar Laliga, Movistar+, Movistar Laliga 2

Sweden: C More Live HD, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 13

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1

Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

UAE: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2

United States: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+