The lead is now shared between the two biggest clubs in the 2022-2023 La Liga, which means Real Madrid need points to stay alone at the top. In this case, they will battle Girona at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Matchday 12. Stay here to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) will be available.
Real Madrid appear now as a co-leader in the standings thanks to Barcelona’s last-minute win visiting Valencia. But that should not be a problem since the Merengues arrive as huge favorites to take the victory. This will be an important game to see where the focus is coming from a loss against RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Even though they left their undefeated status back in Germany, in the Spanish league they have been spotless.
Girona, instead, are heavily-underdogs in this occasion. Only one team, Elche, has been worse than them in what makes this a way too high mountain to climb. The Catalan side will travel to Madrid with six consecutive matches without a triumph, so it’s no surprise they are 19th. On the road they register one tie to go with four defeats.
Real Madrid vs Girona: Kick-Off Time
Real Madrid will host Girona at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 La Liga this Sunday, October 30.
Argentina: 12:15 PM
Australia: 2:15 AM (October 31)
Bangladesh: 9:15 PM
Belgium: 5:15 PM
Brazil: 12:15 PM
Cameroon: 4:15 PM
Canada: 11:15 AM
Costa Rica: 9:15 AM
Croatia: 5:15 PM
Denmark: 5:15 PM
Ecuador: 10:15 AM
Egypt: 5:15 PM
France: 5:15 PM
Germany: 5:15 PM
Ghana: 3:15 PM
India: 8:45 PM
Indonesia: 11:15 PM
Iran: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 4:15 PM
Israel: 5:15 PM
Italy: 5:15 PM
Jamaica: 10:15 AM
Japan: 12:15 AM (October 31)
Kenya: 6:15 PM
Malaysia: 11:15 PM
Mexico: 10:15 AM
Morocco: 4:15 PM
Netherlands: 5:15 PM
New Zealand: 4:15 AM (October 31)
Nigeria: 4:15 PM
Norway: 5:15 PM
Poland: 5:15 PM
Portugal: 4:15 PM
Qatar: 6:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:15 PM
Senegal: 3:15 PM
Serbia: 5:15 PM
Singapore: 11:15 PM
South Africa: 5:15 PM
South Korea: 12:15 AM (October 31)
Spain: 5:15 PM
Sweden: 5:15 PM
Switzerland: 5:15 PM
Tanzania: 6:15 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:15 AM
Tunisia: 4:15 PM
Uganda: 6:15 PM
UAE: 7:15 PM
UK : 4:15 PM
United States: 11:15 AM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Girona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2, TOD
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2, LaLigaTV
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN
Japan: WOWOW Live, DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar Laliga, Movistar+, Movistar Laliga 2
Sweden: C More Live HD, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 13
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1
Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
UAE: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2
United States: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+