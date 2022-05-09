Real Madrid will play against Levante for Matchday 36 of La Liga 2021-22. Here, you can check out all about the game information: when, where and how to watch the game in the United States.

Real Madrid are the 2021-22 La Liga champions already, however Los Blancos want to win as many games as possible to be ready for their UEFA Champions League final. This game for Matchday 36 of La Liga 2021-22 against Levante is one of their last 3 of the Spanish League. Here, you will know when, where, at what time and how to watch this Spanish league game in the United States.

Real Madrid have the best home record of this year's Spanish league. They have registered 12 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss. Their last home game was a 4-0 win over Espanyol to be crowned as champions. Their leading scorers, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr may not start out this game. They have scored 40 goals combined for Los Blancos side in the 2021-22 La Liga.

On the other side, Levante have the 4th worst record as visitors of this year's Spanish league. In addition, their last 4 aways games ended up as 2 losses, 1 win and 1 draw. The last matchup between these two sides ended as a 3-3 draw at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Will this game result in a draw, too?

Real Madrid vs Levante: Date

Real Madrid and Levante will face-off for Matchday 36 of the 2021-22 La Liga on Thrusday May 12, 2022 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid vs Levante: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Real Madrid vs Levante: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This La Liga matchup between Real Madrid and Levante at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain is a must-watch for Matchday 36 of the 2021-22 La Liga at 3:30 PM (ET). If you are in the United States you can watch this game live on ESPN+.