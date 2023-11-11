Real Madrid vs Valencia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 La Liga in your country

Real Madrid and Valencia will face off in the 2023-2024 La Liga season. The game will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid are currently in second place in La Liga, two points behind league leaders Girona. Valencia are in eighth place in La Liga, eight points behind Real Madrid. They are coming off a 1-0 win over Granada in La Liga last week.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia online free in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid only thinks about stealing the first spot in the standings, they have 29 points and the first spot, taken by Girona, is only a margin of 2 points away (31). The last five games were perfect for them with three wins and two draws, one of those draws was recent against underdogs Rayo Vallecano by 0-0.

Valencia are going through a good streak of two wins and two draws in the last four games, they are in the 8th spot of the standings with a record of 5-3-4 and 18 points. Valencia are allowing an average of 1.08 goals per game.

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid and Valencia play for the 2023-2024 La Liga on Saturday, November 11 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. Both teams have a number of talented players. Real Madrid has the likes of Vinícius Júnior, and Luka Modrić, while Valencia has the likes of Hugo Duro and Gabriel Paulista. This game is expected to be a close and exciting contest. Real Madrid will be the favorites, but Valencia will be looking to cause an upset.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 12

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 12

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 12

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 12

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 12

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 12

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 12

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 12

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 12

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 12

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Valencia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO, ESPN3

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, ITV, ITV 4

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN Italia

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: DAZN LaLiga, DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga 2, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: ITV, ITV4, Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN Deportes, ESPN+