Real Madrid and Valencia will face off in the 2023-2024 La Liga season. The game will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid are currently in second place in La Liga, two points behind league leaders Girona. Valencia are in eighth place in La Liga, eight points behind Real Madrid. They are coming off a 1-0 win over Granada in La Liga last week.
[Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia online free in the US on Fubo]
Real Madrid only thinks about stealing the first spot in the standings, they have 29 points and the first spot, taken by Girona, is only a margin of 2 points away (31). The last five games were perfect for them with three wins and two draws, one of those draws was recent against underdogs Rayo Vallecano by 0-0.
Valencia are going through a good streak of two wins and two draws in the last four games, they are in the 8th spot of the standings with a record of 5-3-4 and 18 points. Valencia are allowing an average of 1.08 goals per game.
Real Madrid vs Valencia: Kick-Off Time
Real Madrid and Valencia play for the 2023-2024 La Liga on Saturday, November 11 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. Both teams have a number of talented players. Real Madrid has the likes of Vinícius Júnior, and Luka Modrić, while Valencia has the likes of Hugo Duro and Gabriel Paulista. This game is expected to be a close and exciting contest. Real Madrid will be the favorites, but Valencia will be looking to cause an upset.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 12
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 12
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 12
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 12
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 12
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 12
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 12
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 12
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 12
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 12
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Real Madrid vs Valencia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO, ESPN3
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN Germany
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, ITV, ITV 4
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN Italia
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: DAZN LaLiga, DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga 2, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: ITV, ITV4, Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN Deportes, ESPN+