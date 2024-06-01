Wembley Stadium is one of the most spectacular venues in the world. Read here to find out which teams play there.

Wembley Stadium is undoubtedly one of the most important venues in the history of soccer. In 1966, the iconic stadium saw England crowned as World Cup champions at home.

It has also witnessed heartbreaking defeats in the UEFA Euro editions of 1996 and 2020, which, due to the pandemic, was actually played in 2021.

Now, the Cathedral had the honor of hosting the 2024 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. As a result, questions about the venue have quickly emerged from millions of fans.

One of the biggest questions during the match was which teams play at Wembley and on what other occasions the venue is used. The answer has very interesting details at both the national team and club levels.

What teams play at Wembley Stadium?

Wembley Stadium is currently the home of England’s national team for all their official matches in the qualifiers for the World Cup and also the UEFA Euro. It also hosts their International Friendlies.

At the club level, no team plays at that venue. However, the Football Association schedules important matches such as the FA Cup final and semifinals or the playoffs to get a spot in the Premier League.

Other key games which are scheduled at Wembley Stadium are the League Cup final and the famous Community Shield. It also hosts other big sporting events such as the NFL (International Series) or rugby.