Barcelona destroyed Real Madrid on Sunday with a commanding 4-0 victory in the Spanish Clasico. After the game, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois were among the players who responded candidly to the defeat.

Everyone knows that a derby can go to any of both sides, regardless of the teams' form prior to that game. But there are certain ways to concede defeat, and Real Madrid's loss to Barcelona on Sunday was completely unacceptable for Los Blancos.

Xavi Hernandez's men were incredibly dominant at the Santiago Bernabeu and went on to record a memorable 4-0 victory, a shameful result for the hosts. Carlo Ancelotti's side was on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league, which is why its embarassing performance took everyone by surprise.

Madrid not only were in great form in La Liga but they have also made a statement in Europe by turning things around against PSG in an epic comeback triumph. This derby defeat was not in their plans, which is why many players came out to apologize to the fans.

David Alaba, Thibaut Courtois among the Real Madrid players embarrassed by the Barcelona loss

Shortly after the final whistle, many Madrid fans left their seats quickly to try and forget what they've just witnessed. But some players stayed on the pitch while the spectators left the stadium.

David Alaba, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, and Federico Valverde were seen walking around the field to apologize to those fans who were still on the stands. Real Madrid suffered a brutal loss and they knew it.

A day later, Alaba has also reflected on the defeat and took to Twitter to send a candid message to all the Merengues: "Last night hurt. Defeats are part of football but this one is hard to take. It was a big disappointment for us and I'm incredibly sorry for all you Madridistas.

We're disappointed with our performance yesterday and all we can do after the international break is step it up and work that much harder to make up for it and keep playing the season the way we have been. ¡Hala Madrid! ¡Hasta el final!"

Losing by four to the lifelong rivals is not the best way to head into the international break. However, it's time for Real Madrid to prepare themselves and come back stronger when they visit Celta on April 2.