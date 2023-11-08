Real Sociedad vs Benfica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Two European giants will clash at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, as Real Sociedad takes on Benfica in a crucial 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Group D game. With both teams harboring aspirations of progressing to the knockout stages, this game promises to be an electrifying affair.

Real Sociedad, currently leading Group D with 7 points and +3 GD, will be eager to maintain their top spot and secure their place in the next round. The Spanish outfit has been in impressive form this season with 2 wins and only one draw in the tournament. They recently won against Benfica by 1-0 on the road.

Benfica, on the other hand, will be desperate to salvage their Champions League campaign after a disappointing start. The Portuguese giants have struggled to find their rhythm in the competition, They don’t have wins, but they still have the hope of reaching the Europa League by winning 2 or 3 games and hoping that Red Bull Salzburg doesn’t win any other games.

Real Sociedad vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Real Sociedad and Benfica play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 8 at Reale Arena in Donostia-San Sebastián. This clash between Real Sociedad and Benfica is not just about securing three points; it’s about establishing dominance and proving their credentials as European powerhouses. The stakes are high, and both teams will be determined to emerge victorious in this high-profile game.

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM November 9

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

India: 11:45 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM November 9

Iran: 9:45 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 AM November 9

Kenya: 5:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM November 9

Mexico: 11:45 PM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM November 9

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM November 9

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM

Real Sociedad vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: GUIGO, HBO Max, TNT Go, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Brasil

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROADS, tv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 5

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 4, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App

Israel: 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 254

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROAS, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 2

Switzerland: Blue Sport 9 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW, Paramount+, ViX, TUDN App