Arsenal vs Sevilla: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Arsenal, the pride of North London, will lock horns with Sevilla, the Andalusian giants, in a highly anticipated 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Group B game at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners will be looking to bounce back from their recent Premier League defeat to Newcastle United and regain their winning momentum.

[Watch Arsenal vs Sevilla online free in the US on Fubo]

Arsenal, currently leading Group B with a one-point advantage over Lens, will be eager to secure their place in the knockout stage. They have two victories in the group, one against PSV Eindhoven 4-0 and another more recent one against Sevilla 2-1 on the road.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in a precarious position, having failed to win any of their opening three Champions League games. So far Sevilla have two draws and one defeat for a total of two points, they still have enough time to steal the second spot in the standings which is taken by Lens with only 5 points.

Arsenal vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time

Arsenal and Sevilla play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 8 at Emirates Stadium in London. Both teams boast a rich history in European competitions, and this game promises to be a tactical battle of wits between two astute managers, Mikel Arteta and Diego Alonso. Arsenal, with their attacking flair and youthful exuberance, will be hoping to overwhelm Sevilla with their high-pressing style of play.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 9

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 9

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 9

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 9

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 9

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 9

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 9

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 9

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 9

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 9

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Arsenal vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, VTM GO, Club RTL, Proximus Pickx, RTL Play, VTM 2

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN 4K Arabia

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3, Free

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, JioTV, SONY TEN 5 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: LiveScore App, discovery+ App, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, TNT Sports 2

Italy: NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium, HRT 2

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Plus+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX, Univision NOW