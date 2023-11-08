Arsenal, the pride of North London, will lock horns with Sevilla, the Andalusian giants, in a highly anticipated 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Group B game at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners will be looking to bounce back from their recent Premier League defeat to Newcastle United and regain their winning momentum.
Arsenal, currently leading Group B with a one-point advantage over Lens, will be eager to secure their place in the knockout stage. They have two victories in the group, one against PSV Eindhoven 4-0 and another more recent one against Sevilla 2-1 on the road.
Sevilla, on the other hand, are in a precarious position, having failed to win any of their opening three Champions League games. So far Sevilla have two draws and one defeat for a total of two points, they still have enough time to steal the second spot in the standings which is taken by Lens with only 5 points.
Arsenal vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time
Arsenal and Sevilla play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 8 at Emirates Stadium in London. Both teams boast a rich history in European competitions, and this game promises to be a tactical battle of wits between two astute managers, Mikel Arteta and Diego Alonso. Arsenal, with their attacking flair and youthful exuberance, will be hoping to overwhelm Sevilla with their high-pressing style of play.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 9
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 9
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 9
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 9
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 9
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 9
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 9
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 9
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 9
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 9
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Arsenal vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, VTM GO, Club RTL, Proximus Pickx, RTL Play, VTM 2
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN 4K Arabia
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3, Free
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, JioTV, SONY TEN 5 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: LiveScore App, discovery+ App, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, TNT Sports 2
Italy: NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium, HRT 2
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Plus+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX, Univision NOW