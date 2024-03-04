Real Sociedad will face PSG for the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here, you’ll find detailed insights on this encounter, including guidance on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country to watch the match.
The series, anticipated to lean in favor of Paris Saint-Germain, has lived up to expectations thus far. Hosting the first leg, PSG secured a 2-0 victory, complicating Real Sociedad‘s path in the second leg of this captivating Round of 16 game.
Now, with the advantage of playing at home, Real Sociedad remain optimistic about their capabilities to challenge PSG, who are more favored than ever to progress to the next stage. Fans are in for an engaging match as both teams vie for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Real Sociedad vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 7)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 7)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 7)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 7)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 7)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (March 7)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 7)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 7)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 7)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Real Sociedad vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+, ESPN
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SonyLIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, RTL Play, Club RTL, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: TNT Sports Stadium, TNT Brazil, GUIGO, HBO Max, TNT Go
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia
France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct Free
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 2, LiveScore App, discovery+ App, discovery+
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: SportsMax 2, SportsMax App, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Go, TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
Netherlands. Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Live Canal+ France, Blue Sport RMC Sport 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English TOD
United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS, ViX