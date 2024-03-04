Real Sociedad vs PSG: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 5, 2024

Real Sociedad will face PSG for the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here, you’ll find detailed insights on this encounter, including guidance on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country to watch the match.

The series, anticipated to lean in favor of Paris Saint-Germain, has lived up to expectations thus far. Hosting the first leg, PSG secured a 2-0 victory, complicating Real Sociedad‘s path in the second leg of this captivating Round of 16 game.

Now, with the advantage of playing at home, Real Sociedad remain optimistic about their capabilities to challenge PSG, who are more favored than ever to progress to the next stage. Fans are in for an engaging match as both teams vie for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Real Sociedad vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 7)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 7)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 7)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 7)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 7)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (March 7)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 7)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 7)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 7)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Sociedad vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+, ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, RTL Play, Club RTL, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: TNT Sports Stadium, TNT Brazil, GUIGO, HBO Max, TNT Go

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia

France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 2, LiveScore App, discovery+ App, discovery+

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: SportsMax 2, SportsMax App, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Go, TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands. Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Live Canal+ France, Blue Sport RMC Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS, ViX