The repercussions of Barcelona’s dismal display against Bayern Munich continues, the Catalan club was run off the field, 3-0, and is now forced to compete in the Europa League as a result of finishing third in their Champions League group. Not only that but Xavi’s team, who played players out of position, does not seem to be functioning, and is not experiencing the resurgence that was expected with the signing of the new manager.

Barcelona sits seventh in the LaLiga standings and after winning two games in a row dropped a game against Real Betis and were exposed by a superior Bayern Munich side which still shows Barcelona is a work in progress. Now Barcelona Twitch reporter Gerard Romero is reporting that Xavi has given the okay on three players to be transfer listed in the winter window.

Barcelona, who is in a dire financial situation, need cash and need to start planning what will be next season where they will still be limited on player transfers. The players in question are Frenkie de Jong, Marc Andre Ter-Stegen and Sergiño Dest, here are the three’s current values and where they could land.

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong has not lived up to expectations and has been the subject of transfer rumors for some time, it would be unfortunate for Barcelona to not get more from the Netherlands international, but at a value of $80 million, de Jong could provide much needed cash for Barcelona. Manchester City have been keen to sign de Jong.

Marc Andre Ter-Stegen

Why would Barcelona be willing to sell their starting goalkeeper? It could be signs that some players have not bought into Xavi’s new idea, Marc Andre Ter-Stegen is valued at $60 million and it was reported in November that Newcastle was interested in the German, although that move seems unlikely.

Sergiño Dest

USMNT left back Sergiño Dest is being hit the most by the Spanish press, although the American was injured and recently returned to play up front against Bayern Munich. Xavi is reported to be disappointed with Dest’s tactical awareness and positioning, the manager played the defender as an attacker against Bayern, and has been reported to be the first player on the transfer list. Dest is valued at $30 million and had interest from Bayern Munich at one point, but that looks doubtful now, teams in the Premier League have looked at the former Ajax defender as well.