Report: Al Hilal to make a harsh decision on Neymar Jr's future sooner than expected

Neymar Jr‘s return to the pitch after a lengthy absence certainly didn’t go as expected. Just minutes after coming on in Al Hilal‘s match against Esteghlal, the Brazilian star was forced to leave the field due to what is believed to be a muscle injury. The forward’s future in Saudi Arabia remains uncertain, and his club is slowly beginning to consider what comes next.

The lack of playing time for one of the biggest stars of the Saudi Pro League, due to the serious injuries sustained in recent months, has raised questions about the next steps regarding Neymar’s future with the team.

According to information from @uolesporte on their Instagram account, the Saudi club plans to wait until January to discuss a potential contract termination with the former Barcelona player and aim for a possible departure on good terms.

If this decision is finalized, the player would be free to negotiate with another club, hinting at a possible return to Santos in Brazil—a club Neymar supports and where he took his first steps in professional football.

Neymar of Al-Hilal is substituted on during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Hilal and Esteghlal at Kingdom Arena on November 04, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Neymar arrived at Al Hilal in August 2023 from PSG, becoming one of the most high-profile signings in the league. However, a serious knee injury sidelined him for much of the time, which could be one of the key factors in a potential departure early next year.

Neymar’s comeback cut short by injury after just minutes on the pitch

Neymar Jr.’s long-awaited return to the pitch ended on a sour note. Just a few minutes after coming on, the Brazilian star had to be substituted due to what is believed to be a muscle issue, raising concerns about his physical condition and immediate future with the team.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the severity of the injury, it is expected that the club will release a statement soon, providing an update on the forward’s medical status and the estimated recovery time.

Neymar of Al-Hilal reacts after an injury during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Hilal and Esteghlal (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Neymar’s serious injury

In October 2023, while representing Brazil national team in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, Neymar Jr. suffered one of the most dreaded injuries for a football player. In an unfortunate play, the forward tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and also sustained a meniscus injury in his left knee.

After undergoing surgery and spending over a year on the sidelines, the forward returned to play for his club, Al Hilal. However, a new injury, this time muscular, has once again sidelined the former Barcelona star, keeping him off the pitch for the foreseeable future.