Al Hilal confirm extent of Neymar’s injury: For how long will the Brazilian star be out?

After undergoing the necessary tests, Al Hilal confirmed the injury to their star Neymar Jr. The only question now is how long he will be sidelined.

Neymar Jr‘s return after a long absence due to a serious knee injury lasted just a handful of minutes. The Brazilian forward came on in the second half of Al Hilal‘s match against Esteghlal, but a muscle issue forced him to leave the field shortly after.

Finally, it was revealed that the former Barcelona player suffered a tear in his hamstring and will be out of action for 4 to 6 weeks. The news was confirmed by the club’s official X (formerly Twitter) account @Alhilal_EN.

“The scans revealed that Neymar Jr. has suffered a tear in his hamstring. He will undergo a treatment and rehabilitation program that will last from four to six weeks,” the club stated.

Thus, it is confirmed that the Brazilian star will miss at least another month on the field representing his team, and his fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing him back in action.

Neymar of Al-Hilal reacts after an injury during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Hilal and Esteghlal (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

What will happen with Neymar Jr?

Neymar‘s future in Saudi Arabian football remains uncertain, especially after suffering another injury. In recent hours, Al Hilal has hinted at one of the possibilities regarding what could happen with the Brazilian forward in the coming weeks.

According to reports from @uolesporte, the Saudi club is waiting until January to discuss a potential contract termination, which could open the door for Neymar to return to Brazilian football, possibly joining Santos.

Neymar of Al-Hilal is substituted on during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Hilal and Esteghlal at Kingdom Arena on November 04, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The player has expressed on several occasions his desire to retire wearing the colors of the club that gave him the chance to make the leap to professional football, and this could perhaps be the perfect opportunity to make that happen.

